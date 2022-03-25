The violent moment in which an armed man wanted to confront Tyson: the former boxer’s viral reaction

The incident occurred during a comedy show and the former boxer calmed the situation with his reaction



Mike Tyson experienced a violent and confusing episode this week when he was with a group of friends enjoying a stand up show in a bar in Hollywood, The Angels. The former world heavyweight champion was sitting at a table near the stage when a gunman tried to challenge him to a fight. Finally, they ended up embracing.

This Thursday the images of the fact that had the former 55-year-old boxer as one of the protagonists during a comedy show went viral. The videos published by the American site TMZ show the exact moment a man bursts into the room and explains that he must measure himself against the legend of the gloves to “improve” his “status”. “All I need is you,” he exclaimed.

Some people quickly intervened to ask the subject to leave and end the scandal, at which point an interdict riddled with insults began. In the meantime, Tyson remained serene at his table, almost motionless, as a mere observer of the situation.

When the tension rose in the place, the man showed that he had a gun and those trying to throw him out immediately moved away. Then, this individual began to flatter Iron Mike: “I love you Mike, if it wasn’t for you we wouldn’t have any inspiration. I love you, truly, from my heart. I respect”.

It was only at that moment, while some of those present had already taken refuge under the tables to protect themselves from a possible shooting, that Tyson spoke. “Come here,” he told her calmly. The man approached the former boxer and hugged him. “I told you he was kidding,” he said, referring to the fact that he had no plans to use the gun.

After the hug, the subject backed towards the exit and again insulted one of the men who had tried to throw him out seconds before. A new exchange of violent words was unleashed and finally, he left. “A round of applause for Mike Tyson,” exclaimed one of the witnesses, inviting the rest to congratulate Iron Mike for the way he acted and defused what could have been a massacre.

The place TMZ He reported that Los Angeles Police did not intervene, since he did not receive any call that alerted him to what had happened. In addition, some witnesses to the event said that the comedy show did not continue and that many were afraid that the man was outside waiting for Tyson, something that did not happen.

