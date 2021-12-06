The violent reaction of Bielsa’s Leeds fans against Brentford’s figure

* The aggression that Sergi Canós received after scoring the goal for the visit

The day had started well for him Leeds United. In the commitment valid for the week 15 of the Premier League, the group that leads Marcelo bielsa received the Brentford in a key duel for the fight for permanence. Welshman Tyler Roberts’s goal at 27 minutes into the first half excited the local fans who filled the Elland Road with the illusion of celebrating a victory.

However, in the add-on those driven by the Danish Thomas Frank they reversed history and provoked the ire of white supporters who unleashed their fury against the Spanish figure who scored the second goal. The thing is Shandon Baptiste had matched the actions at 9 minutes into the second half, but everything got out of hand when Sergi Canós created a perfect offensive triangulation and sealed the 2 a 1 partial in favor of the visit.

As the forward of the Brentford he went out to celebrate his conquest Before the eyes of the fans who occupied the first final of the stage, a small group began to unload their anger towards the Iberian footballer. The generalized insults were accompanied by the aggression that arose from the attack with a projectile that the protagonist himself received in the back of his head.

The visiting players immediately reacted with the request for calm towards the local side and the scorer left the scene with a smile on his face. Undoubtedly, there was a provocation accompanied by exaggeration that clouded the remarkable spectacle that was observed in the United Kingdom.

Fortunately for the homeowner, the Argentine coach sent Patrick Bamford, who in the fifth additional minute scored the 2 a 2 definitive so that the distribution of points leaves a consolation to the Leeds.

* The best plays of the agonizing draw that Leeds rescued from Marcelo Bielsa

Yesterday he West Ham gave the blow and fell from the top of the contest to Chelsea, who failed to hold a goal lead twice. The Argentinian Manuel Lanzini converted -from a penalty- the first goal of the Hammers, which narrowed the gap with the top of the table and remain firm in the classification zone the next Champions League.

The brazilian Thiago Silva He opened the account for the Blues at minute 28 with a lethal header, but after a while he responded Lanzini with an unusual maximum penalty: the French goalkeeper Edouard Mendy held the ball on his feet too much, let himself be pressured by Jarrod Bowen and he committed an infraction within the area. The ex River did not miss and called. However, those led by the German would go up in the scoreboard Thomas Tuchel, thanks to a formidable shot of Mason Mount about closing.

Scottish coach David Moyes harangued his team to prevail in the complement and his technical talk paid off. At minute 56 Bowen he tried a relentless left-foot strike that made the rival goalkeeper’s stretch sterile and later had the third after the overflow of Michail Antonio. The unevenness would occur in the epilogue, by means of a strange auction of Arthur masuaku that seemed to deviate into an opponent and dislodge a Mendy who had a forgettable day.

In this way, Hammers they settled into the Premier League standings and are fourth with serious aspirations for the following season’s international cups. Chelsea, who missed the chance to perpetuate his leadership (Liverpool defeated Wolverhampton on the hour and overcame it, while Manchester City beat Watford and is the only pointer), will have to recover next weekend against Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United in Stamford Bridge. For its part, West Ham will have the possibility of reaffirming its great present as a visitor to Burnley, one of the teams that march in the relegation zone.

