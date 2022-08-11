The violent record of the police officer accused of shooting the Jiu Jitsu champion Leandro Lo

The lieutenant is accused of murdering Leandro Lo (Facebook)

The lieutenant of the São Paulo Militarized Police (PM), Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo He remains in prison after last Sunday the City Court of Justice requested that he be provisionally arrested for 30 days while he is being investigated as the main suspect in the murder of Jiu Jitsu world champion Leandro Lo.

The case, which shocked Brazil and transcended borders, continues to add unpleasant episodes in which the officer in question participated. In addition to confronting and dismissing a colleague of a lower hierarchical level, it was recently learned that he also He was accused of beating a woman two years ago.

the local newspaper Folha de S.Pablo revealed the details of that February 1, 2020 in which Velozo was aboard a speedboat on the north coast of the city of São Paulo.

Velozo has a violent background in his history

According to the information, registered in the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), it was confirmed that a woman filed a police complaint after suffering bodily assaults on February 2 of that year, while the following day the PM filed a complaint for slander Against her.

In the report that the media in question had access to, it was detailed that on the first day of February the officer, who is now detained in the Area 5 Police Command, was part of a boat trip and that had carried a firearm that he unholstered to show it to the passengers and that he even shot.

On that trip, in which the policeman would also have lent his pistol for other people to use, Velozo approached one of the women who was on the boat, lowered his pants and asked her: “This is what you want?”, as cited in the document. Immediately the woman pushed him and he punched her in the face.

Leandro Lo died after receiving a bullet in the head

Once they reached the mainland, each one went their own way, leaving the incident behind. However, the next day the woman went to the Caraguatatuba police station to file a complaint for bodily assault. Upon learning of the accusation, the Velozo approached the San Sabastian police station (on February 3) and filed a defamation complaint.

Posteriorly none of those involved continued to follow up on the case.

The report also detailed that the lieutenant had starred an argument with the captain of the boat after he, after detecting the altercation with the woman, tried to touch port immediately: “You can rule here, but when you get to the beach, we’ll see who’s in charge,” Velozo would have warned him.

When asked about this episode, the lawyer Joao Carlos Campaniniwho now represents Henrique Velozo, commented that I was not aware of the recorded event.

The officer, who was 28 years old at the time, was the promoter and creator of a project called Second Force, whose objective was to prevent cases of violence against women. “Due to the contradictory facts between a possible attack on a woman and the image of the officer in charge of a women’s self-defense project, it could generate an institutional image crisis,” was the document issued by the PM announcing the departure of Lieutenant of the program.

KEEP READING

Who is Henrique Velozo, the soldier accused of killing the Jiu Jitsu champion with a shot to the head

From learning to fight to defend yourself to being the “Ayrton Senna” of jiu-jitsu: the story of Leandro Lo, the world champion murdered in Brazil

Murder of the Jiu Jitsu world champion: the chilling hypothesis of Leandro Lo’s mother

Murder of Leandro Lo in Brazil: the images of the agony and fury of the Jiu Jitsu fighters who surrounded a police station

Commotion in Brazil: a police officer accused of killing a Jiu Jitsu world champion with a shot to the head was arrested