The viral claim of a Ukrainian soccer star to Russian players: “Why do you sit like idiots and say nothing?”

West Ham’s Ukrainian striker, Andriy Yarmolenkopublished a video on his social networks in which he called out the Russian players for their silence about the invasion of Vladimir Putin to his homeland. In addition, the message has a reference between the lines since at one point the footballer ago talks about an infamous leak of a sexual short of the captain of the Russian national team, Artem Dzyuba.

Yarmolenko, who is the third most capped footballer for his country of all time, received a compassionate license from the Hammers last Sunday and thus missed out on the team’s victory over Wolverhampton. However, all his teammates wore shirts with his name on the back during the warm-up in the form of support for the difficult situation that Ukraine is going through.

After last weekend’s Premier League date, the 32-year-old man would have made a donation of 90 thousand euros to the Armed Forces of his country. Andriy took his support for his homeland one step further when he went to Instagram to criticize Russian footballers for remaining silent in the wake of the violence. In a video he posted on his profile, he tagged players including the Russia captain Artem Dzyuba, Alexei Miranchuk from Atlanta and Denis Cheryshev From Valencia.

Andriy’s teammates used his number during the warm-up (Photo: Reuters)

“I am Andriy Yarmolenko. Ukrainian international soccer player. I was born in St. Petersburg but I grew up in Ukraine and I consider myself 100% Ukrainian. I have a question for Russian players. Guys, why do you sit like idiots and say nothing? In my country they are killing our people. They kill women, they kill mothers, they kill our children… And they say nothing, not a single comment, ”the end began with an expression of sadness and concern on his face.

And he called for the solidarity of his colleagues to try to stop the war: “Please, tell me what would happen if all together, united, we showed people what is really happening in my country. I know many of them and they all told me: ‘It shouldn’t be like that and that your president is acting badly’. So, guys, you who have influence on people, show it. I ask you. Please!”.

To close, he made reference to the images that were leaked from the captain of the Russian team in which he appeared having sex in the year 2020. “I know some of you like to show your balls on camera, but now you have to show them for real. Long live Ukraine!”Yarmolenko concluded. It is worth remembering that the West Ham athlete was one of the Ukrainian footballers who joined in a video to urge fans, players and managers to “stop the destruction and bloodshed” in his homeland after the devastating invasion of Russia.

West Ham granted Yarmolenko a license and supported him on the last date against Woverhampton (Photo: Reuters)

Andriy also tagged the former Arsenal striker Andrey Arshavin, Arsen Zakharyan of Dynamo Moscow and Zelimkhan Bakaev Spartak Moscow, among others. The claim comes after Russia has been expelled from the European qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup by FIFA where Poland got the pass to the final phase of the eliminatory and will collide against the winner of the bracket that has Sweden and Czech Republic.

