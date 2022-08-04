The viral gesture of a tennis promise with a ball boy who suffered a heat stroke in the middle of the match

The reaction of a tennis player with a ball boy who suffered heat stroke



The promise of Chinese tennis, Juncheng Shanghad a great debut in the Challenger de Lexington by beating the American 6-0, 4-6 and 6-3 Stefan Dostanic in the round of 32 disputed in the state of Kentucky.

However, the applause was felt in the room not for a point or play in question, but for a solidarity action that the 17-year-old had with a ball boy that he was suffering from health problems due to the heat on the premises. The weather in August reaches 32 degrees and a humidity of approximately 80%.

The episode took place at the beginning of the third set, more precisely at the end of the second game, when a little ball boy began to feel bad: “Are you okay?” he asked before starting a serve.

The 17-year-old is contesting the Lexington Challenger (Gettyimages)

Seeing that the ball boy could not recover and had trouble standing, number 344 in the ranking quickly dropped the racket and ball, scooped him up into his arms, and carried him into the shadea sector where tennis players rest between sets and where they also have several bottles of water to hydrate.

On their way there, the applause of the spectators who were following the game was felt. After arriving at the place, the little was able to cool off and recover from heat stroke that he had suffered. Seconds later, the game resumed and ended with the victory of the Chinese.

After the victory against Dostanic and the experienced Russian tennis player Mijaíl Kukushkin by 7-6 and 6-3, the former number 1 in the ITF junior ranking (in 2021) will play this Friday for the quarterfinals against the top seed of the competition Roman Safiulin.

Former Chilean tennis player Marcelo Ríos is in charge of his training (Gettyimages)

The native of Beijing He is one of the great promises of Chinese tennis and is being trained by former Chilean tennis player Marcelo Rios since the end of July: “He has a very good right, left-handed, which is very heavy but very flat, a bit like mine,” the trans-Andean recognized in an interview with the newspaper Sporting.

“In my life I had been so impressed to see someone play. I had seen him play with Shapovalov, he caught my attention. Besides, he is 17 years old and has never had a full-time coach and has never done a preseason, ”he explained.

Finally, Ríos considered that “technically he is very good, but tactically he still has a long way to go. The good thing is that he learns quickly and I wouldn’t be impressed if he cracked the top 150 right now and not next year.

“He has a better backhand than Alcaraz, also has a better forehand, because it is heavier. He serves better, but today Alcaraz is a set of things, because mentally he is very strong. It also moves amazing and he has that Djokovic stretchin which he reaches everything with his hands and without much effort”, he stated about what could be the future benchmark of Asian tennis.

