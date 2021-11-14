The viral request of fans to Yon de Luisa so that Chicharito returns with the Tricolor

After the most recent exhibitions of the Mexican National Team, a sector of the fans requested the return of Chicharito Hernández (Photo: Daniel Becerril / REUTERS)

Since his professional debut, the name of Javier Hernández Balcázar has been one of the most mentioned in Mexican soccer. However, with his separation from the Mexican National Team and the questionable results that Gerardo Martino has recently obtained match by match is remembered again. In fact, with the defeat of Mexico against the United States, a singular request to Yon de Luisa for the “Chicharito” to return.

It was through the platform change.org that a petition entitled “Chicharito must be summoned to the Mexican National Team”. Although it was published for the first time on Tuesday, November 9, the disaster against the Stars and Stripes combined gave it validity. Until noon on Saturday, November 13, it already had 750 supporters, as well as 812 signatures.

The author directed his writing to the president of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), as well as to the Argentine coach Gerardo Tata Martino. In it, he advocated the non-discrimination of the youth squad Chivas of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara in the calls because “Clemency and indulgence should prevail in his case”, as well as consider their historical merits with the green t-shirt and achievements in his most recent season with Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Argentine Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has not called the Chivas squad despite the absence of Raúl Jiménez (Photo: José Méndez / EFE)



“This is how issues of discipline and individualism are invoked They cannot be insurmountable factors for your call and integration to the National Team, unless they are myopically and unjustly compared to crimes against humanity. Are your faults so serious that you are prevented from wearing the national shirt again? ”, Reads a part of the statement.

Although the specific reason that led Javier Hernández to be separated from the tricolor team has never been disclosed, various sayings and transcended information assure that it was due to indiscipline and attitudes with which, apparently, he sought to impose his interest on that of the rest of the group. His last participation in a National Team match was in 2019, when he lost with Argentina by four goals to nil at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

During the concentration of that tour, a group of footballers, among whom was Hernández, went to a nightclub. However, according to information from León Lecanda, the case became alarming for the National Team board, when Chicharito influenced so that a couple of people, who were at the party, unrelated to the sports concentration, will stay and travel with the rest of the team to the planned commitments.

The Mexican forward has had an irregular step with the Galaxy, although in the two recent seasons his appearances have been timely (Photo: Twitter / @ LAGalaxy)

Since then, Javier’s calls to the Tricolor have been null. Meanwhile, Yon de Luisa has stated that “It is important that in our jobs we demand, as long as we do it in the right ways and thinking about the good of the group. If two, three or four players want to demand something good for the team, that demand is welcome. The part we disagree on is when there are individual demands and they put personal interests above the group “. Despite this, he has not ruled out his return.

For his part, Gerardo Martino has been more secretive on the subject. At some point, in a press conference, he declared that “the decisions that are the responsibility of the president belong to the president. The decisions that fall to the sporting director are made by the sporting director and those that fall to the coach are up to the coach, that’s why we work so well together. In this case, the decision is entirely up to the coach (Hernández’s absence) ”.

Hernández has the title of top scorer in the history of the National Team with 52 goals. Despite this, his last game was on September 7 and it seems that his absence will extend to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

KEEP READING:

For the first time, Mexico lost three games in a row against the US in the same year

Checo Pérez started badly and the Brazilian Grand Prix will start fourth

John Herdman, coach of Canada, said he was anxious to face El Tri: “I think Mexico will be hurt”