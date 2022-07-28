The viral speech of a UFC fighter after winning a fight that moved everyone: “Let’s eliminate the stigma that men cannot speak”

Paddy Pimblett dedicated her win to a friend who had taken his own life

the fighter of UFC Paddy Pimblett He became one of the most outstanding athletes of the week, not only for his spectacular victory against the American Jordan Leavitt by submission, but also for the message he brought to his followers after winning in London. The British dedicated his performance to one of his friends who had taken his own life shortly before the event and took the opportunity to ask all men who have problems not to be afraid to talk about it.

“I woke up on Friday at 4am to a message saying that one of my friends committed suicide. This happened five hours before the weigh-in, so Ricky… This one’s for you. There’s a stigma in this world that men can’t talk about. Listen to me well, if you are a man and you feel a great weight on your shoulders, and you think that the only way to solve it is to commit suicide, please talk to someone. Talk to whoever. People will listen to you. I will listen to you and you can cry on my shoulder. I’m going to his funeral next week. So please let’s remove this stigma and let men start talking, ”he declared excitedly on the octagon to the applause of the public present.

The video of Pimblett It has gone viral in the last few hours and its message has been replicated on millions of devices. Even thousands of users on social networks have applauded his words and have recognized him for having taken advantage of his great moment of fame to emphasize this silent problem.

At 27 years old, the British fighter has won three wins since his debut in the UFC, two by submission and one by knockout, which is why the president of the most famous mixed martial arts company in the world, Dana White, anticipated that his future n has a roof:Talking about championship stuff right now is too early, but he has that Conor McGregor vibe. When he walks, when he’s in the arena, the way the fans receive him, the way the media covers him. The way people search for content. I think what we will do next is take it to Boston or New York and have it do a pay-per-view and then Las Vegas,” he said in statements collected by the site. MMA.uno.

Beyond his performances, this speech has caused Pimblett He won millions of fans around the planet since it is not common for athletes to carry this type of message, especially after a fight as intense as the one he had starred in. However, the fighter was able to succeed in the octagon, remember his friend and turn the pain into a positive message that seeks to avoid further tragedies.

—

In the United States, there is the National Suicide Prevention Network to ask for help, you can call 1-888-628-9454 or 1-800-273-8255, the line of the National Suicide Prevention Service, to speak with someone that will give you free and confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The CDC also recommends its own prevention policies, programs, and practices.

In Mexico, the National System of Support, Psychological Counseling and Crisis Intervention by Telephone (SAPTEL) offers telephone attention 24 hours a day at the number: 0155 5259-8121. In the United States you can dial +1-888-628-9454.

The Buenos Aires Suicide Assistance Center attends to anyone in crisis on the free lines 135 from Buenos Aires and GBA or at (54-11) 5275-1135 24 hours a day. You can also call the Suicide Family Assistance Center (CAFS): Tel. (011) 4758-2554 ([email protected] – www.familiardesuicida.com.ar).

KEEP READING:

The hard moment of the Sweden goalkeeper after the 4-0 defeat against England: “I should have retired a year ago”

Hope Solo spoke of the “destructive influence” of alcohol on her life and pleaded guilty to drunk driving with her two-year-old twins on board