The Vivienne: Baga Chipz and I are the Ant and Dec of drag

Morecambe and Clever. French and Saunders. Gervais and Service provider. And now introducing the newest double act shantaying into the UK mainstream: Viv and Baga.

From serving up Netflix YouTube sequence We Wish to Watch, to Breakfast TV parody T&T, podcast Fancy a Brew and even a joint tour present, RuPaul Drag Race UK superstars Baga Chipz and The Vivienne are quick turning into British enterainment royalty. And it’s not arduous to see why

“We’re like the Ant and Dec of drag,” The Vivienne aka James Lee Williams tells RadioTimes.com. “We egg one another on to no finish – We’re identical to two outdated girls on Corrie. Any night time of the week me and Baga are out performing or filming collectively. It’s a pleasant factor we get to share this loopy experience.”

However they’ve now bought an issue. Though the pair have been capable of report their podcast from a socially-safe distance, the coronavirus lockdown has fully halted their reside present and TV initiatives.

However that hasn’t stopped Vivienne from performing alone. Removed from it: in addition to recording a web-based bigly hilarious sequence Trump Learns Issues (as the US President) from her again room, she’s additionally been bringing quarantine realness to followers with a sequence of Fb lockdown reside streams.

And all this on-line exercise has meant that regardless of cancellations, her followers have been extra supportive than ever. Maybe somewhat too supportive, thoughts. “I’ve had 13-year-olds making an attempt to ship me cash – they’re making an attempt to ship me suggestions on-line! I’ve been like ‘what?!’” laughs Viv.

“Thanks for the gesture, I actually admire it. However please simply take into consideration yourselves! Take care of your self and your loved ones – put meals in your fridge!” To paraphrase one other drag celebrity, if you happen to don’t take care of your self, how in the hell you gonna take care of someone else?

Thankfully for these fanatics, extra Viv content material is on the method in the kind of The Vivienne Takes On Hollywood, the queen’s prize for profitable RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Set to drop on BBC Three (through BBC iPlayer) 6pm every Thursday (beginning April ninth), the mockumentary will see Viv embark on a visit of a lifetime to LA as she prepares to make her first ever music video.

“She sees all the shiny lights and thinks she’s going to turn into this large Hollywood star in a single day – then she all of the sudden realises it’s loads of arduous work,” explains Vivienne. “So she tries widening her arsenal of expertise, chatting with the likes of [drag icon and Cher impersonator] Chad Michaels and [Tony Award-winning singer] Marissa Jaret Winokur.

“She thinks she’s going to turn into this large Hollywood star in a single day. However as she finds out, it doesn’t occur that straightforward.”

“There’s going to be loopy singing classes, there are dance classes, appearing periods. I meet Hollywood legends who’ve written for the likes of Cher!

“It’s all simply insane issues I by no means thought would occur in my life!” She provides: “[I] was actually nervous filming and then I form of beat myself into the indisputable fact that I’m right here and I’m solely doing it as soon as. Simply bloody go for it – even if you happen to look a idiot. Normally, it’s the instances while you look a idiot makes for the greatest bits.”

That’s not all although. There’s additionally extra Vivienne content material filmed and set to sissy onto screens, the queen slated to look on Movie star Juice alongside fellow Drag Race UK alumnus Cheryl Gap. Sure, the similar Cheryl Gap that Vivienne spent virtually an entire sequence feuding with.

Nonetheless, seems the pair have tucked away their Drag Race quarrels. “You already know, me and Cheryl have gotten the very unlikely friendship out of [Drag Race],” The Vivienne says.

“We’ve turn into so bloody shut. She’s such a pleasant queen and one other one of those who haven’t introduced into the entire fame factor. It’s straightforward to assume ‘I’m on Drag Race now, I’m a giant superstar’. No, you’re nonetheless only a bloody drag queen, love!”

So: what about Drag Race UK sequence two? What are the queens like? Who are the visitor judges? And can The Vivienne seem? Though refusing to spill any T about the present – which has suspended filming throughout to COVID-19 – Vivienne did share some recommendation for the subsequent batch of contestants.

“My recommendation for any queen is: don’t be a dick,” she says. “Don’t purchase into all of it. You’re nonetheless a drag queen. For those who haven’t bought the leisure chops – or the expertise to again it up – you’re by no means going to have the rights to behave like that dick anyway.”

Very very harsh? Maybe. But when there’s one queen value being attentive to at the second, it’s The Vivienne.

The Vivienne Takes On Hollywood is obtainable from 6pm on BBC Three from ninth April. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.