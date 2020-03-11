The Voice Contestant Gets Asked To Be Fourth Jonas Brother In Cute Exchange

You gotta respect the hustle, and Jacob Miller has been hustling within the music sport and releasing content material for fairly some time. The musician has a complete of 5 albums on iTunes, certainly one of which is a solo album referred to as This New House. The different 4 got here from a band he shaped previous to breaking out on his personal, Jacob Miller and the Bridge Metropolis Crooners. He is nonetheless a recent face when it comes to song-writing and performing, however he is illustrated his skills many occasions, so it isn’t too loopy to assume Nick Jonas is severe about sitting down with him within the studio.