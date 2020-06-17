The Voice Is Bringing Gwen Stefani Back For Season 19

Depart a Remark
Season 18 of The Voice confronted a novel scenario. Even with a shortened season, restricted dwell exhibits, and distant episodes, the collection managed to get by means of the fast adjustments to crown Todd Tilghman the winner. NBC just lately unveiled their fall TV line-up and there are a pair extra adjustments forward for the collection, with the largest one being that Gwen Stefani is returning to The Voice in Season 19.
Gwen Stefani’s return to The Voice is an thrilling, albeit shocking, announcement. The singer left the truth present after Season 17, with Nick Jonas stepping in to imagine full-time teaching duties in Season 18. Jonas had beforehand been a mentor throughout Season eight of The Voice earlier than being promoted to teach in Season 17. Jonas is out for Season 19, swapping locations with Stefani. The former No Doubt singer will rejoin coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton.
The Voice has been shuffling coaches round since its inception. After 18 seasons, the competitors present has seen a mess of coaches come and go, together with Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Jennifer Hudson, Shakira, and Adam Levine, who famously stop the collection forward of Season 17.
Season 19 will mark Gwen Stefani’s fifth season as a full-time coach. She made her debut on The Voice again in its seventh season and has since appeared as a coach in Season 9, Season 12, and Season 17. The singer additionally served as a mentor in Season eight and Season 10. Nonetheless, Season 19 will see her again in a comfortable crimson chair, with the ability of the large crimson button at her fingertips.
Whereas Gwen Stefani was not part of The Voice’s Season 18, Blake Shelton talked about her very often, joking about her absence. It’s cute that Shelton missed seeing his girlfriend on the present and their interactions have been all the time very playful and entertaining. Now that she’ll be again for Season 19, I’m guessing Shelton is past thrilled by the information. Let the lovable interplay resume!
Gwen Stefani initially left The Voice after Season 17 to give attention to her Las Vegas residency. Nick Jonas took her spot for one season and did fairly properly, with the artist he coached, Thunderstorm Artis, putting third within the competitors. As of this writing, there’s no phrase on why Jonas stepped down forward of Season 19. That mentioned, there’s all the time an opportunity he might return to The Voice in future seasons.
The Voice Season 19 is at present scheduled to premiere on NBC sooner or later his fall. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for updates. Within the meantime, be sure you take a look at our 2020 summer season TV premiere information for extra on what to look at.
