The Voice Kids coaches perform Sweet Child O’ Mine to their mine-me versions in first-look clip

A number of proficient younger individuals take to the stage with the hope of impressing coaches will.i.am, Pixie Lott, reigning champion Danny Jones, and newcomer Paloma Religion sufficient that they flip for them when The Voice Kids returns this weekend.

However in a preview clip, it seems just like the coaches might be put to the check first.

The new sequence will open with a efficiency of the Weapons N’ Roses hit Sweet Child O’ Mine in which every coach has their very personal mini-me who’ll watch on from the crimson chairs.

will.i.am kicks off the efficiency earlier than the others be a part of in, Paloma making up for being the brand new arrival with some critical vocals.

Because the quartet sing on stage, the digicam flashes to the well-known crimson chairs seating 4 youngsters dressed precisely the identical because the judges.

Little will.i.am wears all black and dons an identical black beanie, whereas Pixie’s mini-me is dressed in a glitzy peach gown identical to her. Paloma and Danny’s miniature versions additionally rock outfits equivalent to theirs.

Talking of the efficiency, Pixie stated: “The music is Sweet Child O’Mine. I like that it begins off acoustic earlier than rocking out. I believe the factor that’s actually cool is that we’ve bought mini mes too! They usually’ve bought our identical outfits which is so cute. It’s just like the reverse of the Haribo advert and we’re singing and so they’re miming.”

will.i.am added: “We’re doing Sweet Child O’ Mine and for me, I’m not afraid of challenges, so it’s nice. I actually prefer it.” And on his mini-me, he added: “He’s cute!”

Paloma commented on the group coming collectively, saying: “It’s fairly humorous to get 4 utterly totally different performers to sing collectively however I really feel prefer it’s a extremely good music for that.”

And it sounds just like the efficiency took Danny down reminiscence lane, as he recalled turning for the exact same music on the first sequence again in 2o17.

He stated: “The efficiency is sort of a particular music for me usually because on the primary sequence of The Voice Kids that is truly a music I turned for – a child known as Jack. He was actually, actually good and it kicked off my Voice Kids journey. For me it appears like oh it is a actually good vibe this music.”

We surprise who he’ll be turning for this sequence…

The Voice Kids begins Saturday July 11th at 7:25pm on ITV.