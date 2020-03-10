The Voice Needs To Chill With Its Coach Skits

I already get a ton of banter between the coaches throughout the singing rounds, and I recognize that. I want to see real ribbing between the coaches and actual interactions versus these skits that makes any bond between these musicians seem hokey at finest. This can be a real competitors with actual stakes for rivals, and the present ought to replicate that. I am not saying The Voice cannot have enjoyable each from time to time, however I would prefer to see the present take a step again from doing fairly so many sketches and focus extra on the singing and competitors going ahead.