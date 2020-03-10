The Voice Needs To Chill With Its Coach Skits

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the March 9 episode of The Voice.
The Voice Season 18 is properly underway at NBC, and the competitors is about as sturdy because it has ever been. This season has additionally had a candy shock in Nick Jonas seamlessly meshing with the opposite coaches, and rapidly establishing himself as a menace within the sport. General, I can say I have been happy with most every part I’ve seen this season, save one component. The Voice has gotten uncontrolled with its skits involving coaches, and it wants to sit back.
The second of realization got here to me within the midst of Spherical four of the blind auditions, by which the competitors was interrupted by a sport of billiards between Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas. Jonas was within the technique of organising the sport, when Clarkson appeared out of nowhere and knowledgeable him that enjoying pool was sort of her factor. The Voice coach then brandished a trophy she’d gained due to this, so clearly the 2 needed to play pool.
It was a cutesy approach of organising an precise sport between Nick Jonas and Kelly Clarkson, however that is not what The Voice did. As a substitute, the skit continued, and we noticed a rehearsed bit by which Kelly’s break solely knocked the cue ball right into a gap. The skit got here to an finish ultimately, however the lingering query I had of why it wanted to occur remained lengthy after the episode aired.
At this stage, The Voice is 10 hours into Blind Auditions with yet another episode of auditions to go earlier than the Battle Rounds. That is fairly a little bit of content material to maintain an viewers engaged for, and I can not assist however assume that a few these random skits like Nick Jonas (however clearly not) parachuting right down to the present’s set may very well be dropped with a purpose to present extra rivals and lower that point down a bit.
Or, seeing because the skits are possible meant to assist push the episodes’ runtimes, why not change them with some extra constructive commentary from the coaches? I would love to listen to extra about what every coach is attempting to perform with their rivals this season, or what they consider the opposite coaches’ contestants thus far. There must be one thing The Voice can change these skits with that, on the very least, offers an viewers one thing extra to get by way of.
I already get a ton of banter between the coaches throughout the singing rounds, and I recognize that. I want to see real ribbing between the coaches and actual interactions versus these skits that makes any bond between these musicians seem hokey at finest. This can be a real competitors with actual stakes for rivals, and the present ought to replicate that. I am not saying The Voice cannot have enjoyable each from time to time, however I would prefer to see the present take a step again from doing fairly so many sketches and focus extra on the singing and competitors going ahead.
The Voice airs on NBC Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on Season 18, and for the newest information taking place in tv and films.
