The Voice Season 18 Announced The Winner Despite Awkward Technical Difficulties

Todd Tilghman did not get the prospect for a typical heart-to-heart together with his coach, as Blake Shelton’s microphone lower out throughout the last moments of the present. It was one other awkward second The Voice was pressured to endure prior to now couple weeks, all a part of the sacrifices in high quality the present needed to make to remain dwell whereas recording remotely. It was removed from the worst second in Voice historical past after all, although clearly viewers might have appreciated to see what Blake needed to say to each Tilghman and his different finalist, Toneisha Harris, earlier than the large reveal.