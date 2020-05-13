The Voice Season 18 Finale Has Two Obvious Frontrunners, But Who Will Win?

Each contestants had been four-chair turns, and have been equally celebrated a lot of the method via. The sole exception can be that Thunderstorm Artis did lose a battle spherical in Episode 10, which resulted in him being saved and transferred from Workforce John Legend to Workforce Nick Jonas. Is that this the important thing to who will likely be victorious ought to it come down to those two? It is exhausting to say as a result of there are simply so many transferring components to The Voice, however undoubtedly meals for thought.