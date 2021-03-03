‘The Voice’ Season 20 Return Leads Primetime Charts for Second Day

NBC’s two-day Season 20 debut of “The Voice” at 9 p.m. outperformed all different packages in Niseln Stay+Identical Day quick affiliate numbers on Monday and Tuesday night time. On March 2, the singing competitors scored a 0.9 within the adults 18-49 demographic and 6.16 million viewers.

CBS’ “NCIS” at 8 p.m. got here second in the important thing demo with a 0.8 however triumphed over all reveals aired throughout the night in viewership numbers with 9.34 million watchers. CBS additionally ran new episodes of “FBI” at 9 p.m. (0.6, 7.20) and “FBI: Most Needed” at 10 p.m. (0.5, 5.57).

Episodes of NBC’s latest sitcoms “Younger Rock” and “Kenan” dropped, with the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-centered comedy acquiring a 0.6 in the important thing demo and three.12 million viewers at 8 p.m. and the Kenan Thompson-led comedy acquiring a 0.5 in the important thing demo and a pair of.36 million viewers at 8:30 p.m.

NBC additionally ran the Season Three debut of “New Amsterdam” within the 10 p.m. window, which drew 0.6 in the important thing demo and 4.17 million viewers.

ABC debuted new episodes all all through the night time, beginning with “To Inform the Reality” at 8 p.m. (0.5, 3.73), “Black-ish” at 9 p.m. (0.4, 2.14), “Combined-ish” at 9:30 p.m. (0.3, 1.65) and “Soul of a Nation” at 10 p.m. (0.3, 1.82).

Moreover, The CW aired the seventh season of Arrowverse staple “The Flash,” which drew a 0.3 score in the important thing demo and 1.04 million viewers.

Final Tuesday, The CW’s collection debut of “Superman & Lois” at 8 p.m. and the “Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope” particular each scored substantial primetime numbers in comparison with the community’s typical key demo efficiency. “Superman & Lois” beamed 1.71 million viewers to its premiere telecast and drew a score of 0.3 in the important thing demo. The following particular additionally obtained a 0.3 and drew 1.50 million viewers. This success led to the present being renewed forward of its second episode broadcast. The second episode ran final night time at 9 p.m. and drew a score of 0.3 in the important thing demo and 1.25 million viewers (about 28.337% lower than the premiere).

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor (0.5, 1.53), and Turkish telenovela adaptation “¿Te acuerdas de mí?” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.17). At 10 p.m., Univision premiered the Turkish telenovela “Sefirin Kızı” “(La hija del embajador),” which drew a 0.3 in the important thing demo and about 1.12 million viewers.

All through the night, Telemundo ran the season premieres of athletic ability and endurance competitors collection “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.3, 1.02) at 8 p.m., in addition to a brand new episode of “La Suerte de Loli,” the Telemundo debut for legendary Mexican cleaning soap opera actress Silvia Navarro at 9 p.m. (0.3, 0.92). Telemundo International Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Friday” ran at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.2 in the important thing demo and 0.85 million viewers.

Total on Tuesday night time, NBC was primary in the important thing, adults ages 18-49 demographic, acquiring a 0.7 score and 4.36 million viewers. Runnerup was CBS in the important thing demo (0.6), acquiring round 7.37 million viewers. Fox rounded out third place, drawing a mean of 0.5 in the important thing demo and a pair of.66 million viewers. Univision and ABC tied for fourth place with a 0.4 score and 1.28 and a pair of.48, million viewers, respectively. The CW and Telemundo tied for fifth with a 0.3 score and 1.14 and 0.93 million viewers, respectively.