‘The Voice’ Season Debut Leads Monday Primetime Numbers

The return of Season 20 of NBC’s hit singing competitors “The Voice,” that includes superstar coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton, knocked the Monday primetime crown off of “The Bachelor’s” head, dropping the long-running ABC present in ranks after a number of weeks of being on the prime.

“The Voice” drew a 1.1 within the Nielsen Dwell+Identical Day adults 18-49 key demographic rankings and seven.74 million viewers. NBC additionally premiered the sci-fi drama sequence “Particles” at 10 p.m. The present, starring Jonathan Tucker, Riann Steele, Norbert Leo Butz and Scroobius Pip, garnered a 0.6 in the important thing demo and 4.36 million viewers.

The “Ladies Inform All” episode of Matt James’ season lured 4.62 million viewers, putting “The Bachelor” fourth for scores sorted by complete viewership. The present was down 16.67% in the important thing demo in comparison with final week (1.105 versus 1.26) and down 14.54% in watchers. After the 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. window, the alphabet community dropped an encore of “The Good Physician.”

Additionally on at 8 p.m. on March 1 was Fox’s “9-1-1,” which got here third within the general key demo scores, garnering a 1.0, and got here first within the general viewership scores with 6.18 million viewers. The published was adopted by its sister present “9-1-1: Lone Star” at 9 p.m. (0.8, 5.20).

Moreover, The CW aired a brand new episode of “All American” at 8 p.m. (0.2, 0.74), and the DC Comics Arrowverse sequence “Black Lightning” at 9 p.m., which obtained a 0.1 in the important thing demo and 0.41 million viewers.

Elsewhere on tv, CBS stuffed its Monday night time slate with reruns, beginning with “The Neighborhood” at 8 p.m., after which “Bob Hearts Abishola” at 8:30 p.m., “All Rise” at 9 p.m. and “Bull” at 10 p.m.

Over on the Spanish language giants, Univision dropped new episodes of Mexican telenovelas “Vencer el desamor” at 8 p.m. (0.4, 1.57), and the Mexican telenovela adaptation of a Turkish hit “¿Te acuerdas de mí?” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 1.24) and “Dulce Ambición” at 10 p.m. (0.4, 1.42).

All through the night, Telemundo ran a brand new episode of the athletic talent and endurance competitors sequence “Exatlón Estados Unidos” (0.3, 1.0) at 8 p.m., in addition to a brand new episode of the Silvia Navarro-starring telenovela “La Suerte de Loli” at 9 p.m. (0.3, 0.97). Telemundo International Studios-produced telenovela “Buscando a Friday” additionally debuted a brand new episode final night time at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.3 in the important thing demo and about 894,000 viewers.

General on Monday night time, NBC and Fox had been tied for primary in the important thing demo, every acquiring a 0.9 ranking and 6.61 versus 5.69 million viewers, respectively. ABC, which normally wins Mondays, got here in second with a 0.8 ranking in the important thing demo and three.65 million viewers. Univision ended the night time in third place with a 0.4 in the important thing demo and 1.41 million viewers. CBS and Telemundo got here in fifth place with a tie, every drawing a 0.3 ranking in the important thing demo and a pair of.86 versus 0.96 million viewers, respectively. The CW ranked on the backside with a 0.2 ranking and 579,000 viewers.