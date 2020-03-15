The Voice UK 2020 coaches reveal whether they’ll be back next year

The Voice UK teaching panel has been a pleasure to observe this year after Meghan Trainor joined the present.

She changed equally-loved Jennifer Hudson and has received legions of followers throughout the nation along with her bubbly character and useful suggestions.

However will the fab 4 make a return in 2021? It’s nonetheless early days however when RadioTimes.com and different press caught up with the coaches forward of the knockouts tonight, all of them appeared eager.

When requested if she needs to return, Meghan stated: “Hells yeah! Heck sure! It’s been so superior and it’s not like a job it’s like work for me and I can’t consider I get to be right here. If they’ll have me, I’m prepared.”

will.i.am agreed, as Meghan laughed: “He’s in contract endlessly right here!”

The Black Eyed Peas frontman continued: “I like this nation and the present’s nice too. I don’t thoughts the climate.”

Tom Jones was in settlement, sharing: “Oh yeah. Yeah.” Olly Murs added: “In fact. I like the present. We love being part of it.”

“Jennifer would have finished it however she was doing the Aretha movie,” Tom defined. “There’s all the time been one thing else, however everybody who’s finished it has had a good time.”

And what’s extra, all coaches have been in sturdy settlement about Meghan’s expertise on The Voice UK.

Will stated of his co-star: “I believe it’s freaking superior. I prefer it quite a bit. I believe Meghan provides a brand new dimension to the present and a present to whoever chooses her to be her coach. And her character is tremendous contemporary. She brings one other layer, it’s nice. She’s tremendous contemporary.”

Olly added: “She brings a freshness to it, it’s nice. It provides a brand new dynamic within the room which is nice.”

Tom went on to clarify how Meghan has a “nice sense of humour” and a selected expertise for sharing limericks… We surprise if we’ll hear one from Meghan earlier than the finale!

The Voice continues tonight on ITV at 8.30pm.