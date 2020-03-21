The Voice UK 2020: Who is competing in the knockouts?

The Voice UK continues this weekend, as coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs, and Tom Jones proceed to trim their groups down for the semi-finals.
In the knockouts, artists carry out a ‘killer track’ of their selecting and the coaches decide two members of their staff to undergo to the reside exhibits, making a remaining Eight for the public vote and sending 16 residence.
A few weeks in the past, the coaches chopped their groups in half throughout The Voice Battles. In addition they had the alternative to steal one act from one another, which resulted in a lot of adjustments.
So, which acts are competing in the knockouts? Who was despatched residence after the battles? And who is already by way of to the reside semi-finals (which can now happen later this 12 months following the coronavirus pandemic)?
Staff Will
THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS
Gevanni Hutton
Certainly one of the youngest in the competitors, Gevanni is a 17-year-old scholar who moved to London from Jamaica two years in the past.
IN THE KNOCKOUTS
Child Sol
Primarily based in West London, Child Sol, 36, is a singer-songwriter and session/backing vocalist.
Doug Positive
Doug is a 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace, London.
Johannes Pietsch
The 18-year-old scholar from Austria hopes to be as large as Ariana Grande sooner or later.
Lucy Calcines
Raised in Spain by her musician mother and father, Cuban singer Lucy, 21, at present lives in the UK.
Claudillea Holloway – Stolen from Meghan
The 24-year-old singer is from Cambridgeshire.
OUT
Zindzi Thomas
The 31-year-old singer from Salford works as a debt administration advisor. She was despatched residence after a battle with Doug.
Alia Lara
The 19-year-old is a busker from Enfield, North London. After a battle with Lucy, she was despatched residence.
Shauna Byrne
She is a 16-year-old a scholar from Dublin. She misplaced in a battle with Gevanni.
Everygreen
Made up of greatest pals from Donegal, Eire, the Irish trio have been singing collectively since faculty days. They misplaced in a battle with Johannes.
Staff Tom
THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS
Jonny Brooks
Jonny, 28, is from Eire and at present works as a janitor in a cathedral.
IN THE KNOCKOUTS
ShezAr
The sister of singer Labrinth, ShezAr is a 31-year-old singer who group in London together with her musical household of 9.
Zion
Zion, 26, is a contract graphic designer who lives in Manchester.
Elly O’Keeffe
Hailing from Cork in Eire, Elly is a 31-year-old trainer. She additionally comes from a really musical household.
Lois Moodie
The youthful singer, 21, has been singing together with her household from the age of 4.
So Diva – Stolen from Will
So Diva are a three-piece soul tribute act made up of Jenny, Tania and Danni who’ve been collectively for six years.
OUT
Lara George
Lara, 32, is a studying help assistant from Essex. She misplaced in a battle with ShezAr.
Lara Anstead
The 26-year-old performing arts trainer. She was despatched residence after battling with Jonny.
Sean Connolly
Sean is a 30-year-old insurance coverage renewals advisor. He misplaced in a battle with Lois.
Vivienne Isebor
The psychological well being restoration employee, 26, is from North London. She misplaced in a battle with Zion.
Shaun Samonini
Health club-owner Shaun, 33, is from Essex. He additionally sings in his spare time. Sadly, his journey got here to an finish after Elly gained the battle.
Staff Meghan
THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS
Trinity-Leigh Cooper
The 16-year-old comes from Wales.
IN THE KNOCKOUTS
Brooke Scullion
The 20-year-old is from Derry in Northern Eire and works at a petting zoo.
Blaize China
Blaize China, 21, is from the Isley of Sheppey.
Oli Ross
Oli is a 21-year-old gross sales assistant from Leeds.
Darci Wilders
Darci, 18, is a scholar from Strabane, Northern Eire.
Beryl McCormack – Stolen from Olly
Beryl, 22, is part-time make-up artist.
OUT
Katie and Aoife
The singing duo are 16-year-old twin sisters from Eire. They had been despatched residence after shedding a battle in opposition to Darci.
Holly Scally
The 16-year-old scholar hails from Glasgow. She misplaced in a battle with Trinity.
Dean John-Wilson
Dean, 30, is at present an actor-singer from Middlesborough – who beforehand appeared as Aladdin in the West Finish. Sadly his journey on The Voice was reduce quick after a battle with Oli.
Staff Olly
THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS
Jordan Phillips – Stolen from Will
Jordan, 20, is from Stockport and at present works as a joiner and sandwich supply man.
IN THE KNOCKOUTS
Cameo Williams
Cameo is an 18-year-old scholar from Leighton Buzzard.
Ty Lewis
Ty, 18, is a music know-how scholar from Billingham.
Alan Chan
Full time music scholar Alan, 40, is from London.
Cat Cavelli
Cat is a 29-year-old full time mum who lives in London.
Blessing Chitapa
The younger singer, 17, is a scholar from Dudley.
OUT
Belle Noir
The singing trio is made up of Jasmine, Sarah and Emily, who’ve been performing for 3 years. They misplaced in a battle with Cat.
Brian Corbett
Brian, 29, is from Eire and at present works as a bartender. He was despatched residence after a battle with Cameo.
Bleu Woodward
Out after battle with Alan. Bleu, 36, is a singer and gymnasium receptionist initially from Leeds.
Millie Bowell
The singer, 23, is a florist from South London. She misplaced in a battle with Ty.
The Voice UK 2020 Knockout rounds conclude on Saturday at 8:30pm, solely on ITV. Should you’re in search of extra to observe try our TV information.
