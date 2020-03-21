The Voice UK 2020: Who is competing in the knockouts?

The Voice UK continues this weekend, as coaches will.i.am, Meghan Trainor, Olly Murs, and Tom Jones proceed to trim their groups down for the semi-finals.

In the knockouts, artists carry out a ‘killer track’ of their selecting and the coaches decide two members of their staff to undergo to the reside exhibits, making a remaining Eight for the public vote and sending 16 residence.

A few weeks in the past, the coaches chopped their groups in half throughout The Voice Battles. In addition they had the alternative to steal one act from one another, which resulted in a lot of adjustments.

So, which acts are competing in the knockouts? Who was despatched residence after the battles? And who is already by way of to the reside semi-finals (which can now happen later this 12 months following the coronavirus pandemic)?

Right here’s every little thing you have to know…

Staff Will

THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS

Gevanni Hutton

Certainly one of the youngest in the competitors, Gevanni is a 17-year-old scholar who moved to London from Jamaica two years in the past.

IN THE KNOCKOUTS

Child Sol

Primarily based in West London, Child Sol, 36, is a singer-songwriter and session/backing vocalist.

Doug Positive

Doug is a 31-year-old electrician from Crystal Palace, London.

Johannes Pietsch

The 18-year-old scholar from Austria hopes to be as large as Ariana Grande sooner or later.

Lucy Calcines

Raised in Spain by her musician mother and father, Cuban singer Lucy, 21, at present lives in the UK.

Claudillea Holloway – Stolen from Meghan

The 24-year-old singer is from Cambridgeshire.

OUT

Zindzi Thomas

The 31-year-old singer from Salford works as a debt administration advisor. She was despatched residence after a battle with Doug.

Alia Lara

The 19-year-old is a busker from Enfield, North London. After a battle with Lucy, she was despatched residence.

Shauna Byrne

She is a 16-year-old a scholar from Dublin. She misplaced in a battle with Gevanni.

Everygreen

Made up of greatest pals from Donegal, Eire, the Irish trio have been singing collectively since faculty days. They misplaced in a battle with Johannes.

Staff Tom

THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS

Jonny Brooks

Jonny, 28, is from Eire and at present works as a janitor in a cathedral.

IN THE KNOCKOUTS



ShezAr

The sister of singer Labrinth, ShezAr is a 31-year-old singer who group in London together with her musical household of 9.

Zion

Zion, 26, is a contract graphic designer who lives in Manchester.

Elly O’Keeffe

Hailing from Cork in Eire, Elly is a 31-year-old trainer. She additionally comes from a really musical household.

Lois Moodie

The youthful singer, 21, has been singing together with her household from the age of 4.

So Diva – Stolen from Will

So Diva are a three-piece soul tribute act made up of Jenny, Tania and Danni who’ve been collectively for six years.

OUT

Lara George

Lara, 32, is a studying help assistant from Essex. She misplaced in a battle with ShezAr.

Lara Anstead

The 26-year-old performing arts trainer. She was despatched residence after battling with Jonny.

Sean Connolly

Sean is a 30-year-old insurance coverage renewals advisor. He misplaced in a battle with Lois.

Vivienne Isebor

The psychological well being restoration employee, 26, is from North London. She misplaced in a battle with Zion.

Shaun Samonini

Health club-owner Shaun, 33, is from Essex. He additionally sings in his spare time. Sadly, his journey got here to an finish after Elly gained the battle.

Staff Meghan

THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS

Trinity-Leigh Cooper

The 16-year-old comes from Wales.

IN THE KNOCKOUTS

Brooke Scullion

The 20-year-old is from Derry in Northern Eire and works at a petting zoo.

Blaize China

Blaize China, 21, is from the Isley of Sheppey.

Oli Ross

Oli is a 21-year-old gross sales assistant from Leeds.

Darci Wilders

Darci, 18, is a scholar from Strabane, Northern Eire.

Beryl McCormack – Stolen from Olly

Beryl, 22, is part-time make-up artist.

OUT

Katie and Aoife

The singing duo are 16-year-old twin sisters from Eire. They had been despatched residence after shedding a battle in opposition to Darci.

Holly Scally

The 16-year-old scholar hails from Glasgow. She misplaced in a battle with Trinity.

Dean John-Wilson

Dean, 30, is at present an actor-singer from Middlesborough – who beforehand appeared as Aladdin in the West Finish. Sadly his journey on The Voice was reduce quick after a battle with Oli.

Staff Olly

THROUGH TO THE SEMI-FINALS

Jordan Phillips – Stolen from Will

Jordan, 20, is from Stockport and at present works as a joiner and sandwich supply man.

IN THE KNOCKOUTS

Cameo Williams

Cameo is an 18-year-old scholar from Leighton Buzzard.

Ty Lewis

Ty, 18, is a music know-how scholar from Billingham.

Alan Chan

Full time music scholar Alan, 40, is from London.

Cat Cavelli

Cat is a 29-year-old full time mum who lives in London.

Blessing Chitapa

The younger singer, 17, is a scholar from Dudley.

OUT

Belle Noir

The singing trio is made up of Jasmine, Sarah and Emily, who’ve been performing for 3 years. They misplaced in a battle with Cat.

Brian Corbett

Brian, 29, is from Eire and at present works as a bartender. He was despatched residence after a battle with Cameo.

Bleu Woodward

Out after battle with Alan. Bleu, 36, is a singer and gymnasium receptionist initially from Leeds.

Millie Bowell

The singer, 23, is a florist from South London. She misplaced in a battle with Ty.

The Voice UK 2020 Knockout rounds conclude on Saturday at 8:30pm, solely on ITV. Should you’re in search of extra to observe try our TV information.