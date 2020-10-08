The Voice UK confirms Meghan Trainor will not return for 2021 series

Meghan Trainor will not return to her revolving chair on The Voice UK, ITV has introduced.

Whereas showing as a coach on the present’s earlier series, the pop star will not characteristic within the 2021 contest on account of being pregnant together with her first youngster.

Talking in regards to the information, Trainor mentioned: “I had such a good time being a coach on the Voice UK and spending time with everybody!

“I want I might come again for Season 10, however I’m taking time to begin my household and wish to be actually protected with the present journey restrictions. I’ll be lacking you all very a lot and hope to see you quickly!”

The Voice UK added: “Enormous congratulations to Meghan on the fantastic information she is anticipating her first youngster. Meghan has been a improbable coach on The Voice UK and we look ahead to seeing Meghan return for the top of Series 9, coming quickly to ITV.

“Everybody at The Voice UK and ITV wish to want Meghan the easiest in 2021 and past.”

Trainor continues to be slated to seem on the semi-final and closing of the 2020 series, which beforehand was postponed on account of COVID-19 restrictions. She will be a part of the judges and singers just about while remaining in LA.

ITV have not but introduced who will substitute Trainor, who presently sits alongside Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs on the present’s teaching panel. Trainor, 26, changed Jennifer Hudson for the 2020 series.

The All About That Bass singer additionally beforehand appeared as a visitor mentor on the US model of The Voice.

Though the ninth series of The Voice UK kicked off in January 2020, coronavirus social distancing tips halted manufacturing. Nonetheless, the competition is about to return later this month.

The Voice UK will return to ITV this October. Should you’re wanting for extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.