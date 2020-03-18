The Voice UK postpone live shows due to coronavirus pandemic

The Voice UK live shows have been postponed to a date later this 12 months, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

ITV confirmed the information right this moment (March 18th), as they shared an replace on manufacturing for his or her daytime and leisure shows following the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We’re in a creating and dynamic state of affairs so we’re complying with the steering from Public Well being England and the World Well being Organisation to make sure that we hold everybody as secure and safe as attainable,” Carolyn McCall, ITV’s CEO, defined in an announcement.

“We now have taken the tough resolution to postpone The Voice UK Semi-Remaining and Remaining till later this 12 months. We are going to proceed to monitor the state of affairs and announce a brand new date for these shows, which have been due on air on the 28th March and 4th April, in due course. ”

The Voice UK knockouts will proceed to be broadcast this weekend (March 21st), as they have been pre-recorded, nevertheless, the remainder of the present, which is filmed live in entrance of a studio viewers, will now observe at a later unspecified date because the pandemic continues.

The closing episode will air as deliberate from 8:30pm and the community are trying in to what they’ll do to fill the hole now that the live shows are being placed on maintain.

McCall added: “We’re working to produce two bespoke, clip based mostly specials of The Voice UK to air instead of the Semi Remaining and Remaining on the 28th March and the 4th April respectively.”

ITV made the choice to prioritise the well being of their employees because the Authorities ramps up measures to shield the general public throughout this time.

“The well being of our personal individuals and those that work with us stays our precedence. I would love to thank everyone for the additional efforts being made in each workforce throughout ITV. We’re additionally working carefully with our companions within the business to hold our shows on air,” McCall defined.

Insisting that there’ll nonetheless be content material on all six ITV channels, the CEO stated: “No matter occurs, we’ll proceed to broadcast our six channels, which, between them, supply tons of of hours of content material each week without cost and accessible to everybody within the UK.”

In addition to The Voice, different shows on the community are additionally dealing with modifications.

Saturday Evening Takeaway can be carried out and not using a live viewers for the primary time in its historical past this weekend, and the episode will final just one hour as an alternative of 90 minutes.

Equally, Britain’s Bought Expertise pre-recorded audition shows are due to be broadcast within the subsequent few weeks as deliberate, whereas the corporate are trying into how they’ll make the live shows which often observe work in these occasions.

Moreover, contingency plans are being reviewed day by day for daytime tv shows corresponding to Unfastened Ladies and Good Morning Britain.

“Our live Daytime output continues to evolve and contingency plans in place would permit us to air from various areas and in additional nimble methods – corresponding to friends showing remotely through different studios or Skype and FaceTime,” McCall defined.

The Voice UK Knockouts concludes this weekend on March 21. For those who’re on the lookout for extra to watch try our TV information.