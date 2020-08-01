‘The Voice’ Vietnam Star Phùng Khánh Linh Signs With Universal Music

Universal Music Vietnam (UMV), in partnership with Vietnamese impartial label Occasions Data (Hãng Đĩa Thời Đại), has signed Vietnamese pop sensation Phùng Khánh Linh. The announcement comes on the heels of Universal Music Group opening UMV’s workplaces in Ho Chi Minh Metropolis final month. The territory is headed by common supervisor Lan Khanh Phung.

Phùng Khánh Linh was a finalist on Vietnam’s model of “The Voice” in 2015 and went on to launch the hit “Hôm Nay Tôi Buồn,” which has logged greater than 250 million streams throughout digital platforms and over 65 million views on YouTube. Her new single, “World With out You (Thế Giới Không Anh),” was launched on July 31 (watch the video under). It previews her forthcoming album slated for launch later this 12 months.

Mentioned Phùng Khánh Linh: “I’m astonished, delighted and very excited to develop into the primary artist to signal with Universal Music Vietnam — an organization that manages quite a few prime international artists that I’m in love with and in awe of. I hope that the partnership between Occasions Data and Universal Music Vietnam will allow my music to succeed in the hearts of audiences around the globe.”

Lan Khanh Phung described Phùng Khánh Linh as “a proficient singer-songwriter that has the potential to assist introduce Vietnamese music and tradition to music followers right here in Vietnam, all through the area and around the globe. That is an thrilling time for music in Vietnam, and the launch of Universal Music Vietnam reveals our dedication to supporting native music expertise and artistry.”

Added Calvin Wong, CEO of Universal Music Southeast Asia and senior vice chairman, Asia: “That is thrilling begin for our new division in Vietnam, which is a quickly creating digital market and residential to many proficient native artists and musicians. We stay up for additional increasing our roster below Lan Khanh Phung’s management, serving to to spice up the native ecosystem and offering assist each throughout Southeast Asia and globally via UMG’s unrivalled community of firms around the globe.”

And at last, Lam Thoi Dai of Occasions Data mentioned: “Phùng Khánh Linh makes delicate and inventive music and ‘Phrase With out You’ marks one other daring chapter in her musical improvement.”