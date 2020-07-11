The Voice’s AJ Odudu reveals live show filming plans after lockdown: “I’m poised and prepared”

The Voice Children will return to ITV for a fourth collection this Saturday July 11th, with a number of pint-sized expertise taking to stage in a bid to show the pink chairs of will.i.am, Danny Jones, Pixie Lott and new coach Paloma Religion.

Followers will get to take pleasure in all of the enjoyable from the auditions, which have been filmed pre-lockdown.

It’s a pleasant distraction for followers of the franchise, who’re at present ready for the semi finals and the finals for The Voice UK, and in line with AJ Odudu who movies backstage for the primary show and The Voice Children, the all-important date hasn’t been set but.

Talking solely to RadioTimes.com, she stated: “All the pieces’s nonetheless within the air. We’ve nonetheless received the primary show – The Voice finals and semi-finals to movie, so who is aware of possibly we’ll movie them altogether. Perhaps we gained’t. I actually do not know however I’m poised and prepared for when that day comes.”

On account of social distancing restrictions, many reveals that are audience-based have needed to cancel manufacturing, or have returned to filming with out a live studio viewers.

So, will this be the identical for The Voice?

“I imply that is simply full hypothesis, however I think about that possibly we’re not going to have the viewers that we might often have and possibly we’re going to be spaced aside. Perhaps we’ll should be much less fingers on with our colleagues and contestants,” AJ defined.

The presenter hopes the potential modifications gained’t have an have an effect on on viewers’ curiosity within the show, including: “When it comes to viewing however I believe possibly it will likely be an excellent factor. We haven’t seen a lot new issues and I believe it’s going to be good to see one thing contemporary and new that isn’t finished by way of Skype or been recorded.”

ITV

Final yr, AJ was introduced as the brand new backstage reporter on The Voice, taking up from presenter Vick Hope and reuniting together with her former Massive Brother co-star Emma Willis – who she labored with throughout her stint as a presenter on Massive Brother’s Bit On The Aspect in 2013.

Now again for a second yr on the ITV show, AJ tells us she’s hoping to make this yr an identical success.

“It was sensible filming. We did it earlier than the shut down of the entire world so it was nice. There’s a number of proficient children, a staff that I’m acquainted with and actually excited to work with on a regular basis and then I used to be launched to Paloma Religion who’s actually unimaginable,” she gushed.

“I assume the primary yr was me discovering my toes and attending to know everybody and doing a extremely good job in that respect, and then my second season again has been about solidifying these bonds that I’ve made and yeah simply actually having quite a lot of enjoyable with them.”

four Coaches, 30 cameras, 139 songs… @AJOdudu is right here to convey you all of the #TheVoiceUK info and figures! ???? pic.twitter.com/MNYbbLj7DW — The Voice UK (@thevoiceuk) February 28, 2020

Talking of enjoyable… final yr Emma and AJ went head-to-head in a hilarious rap battle on The Voice UK stage.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t sound like they’ll be going for spherical two.

When requested whether or not we’ll be seeing extra of their rapping expertise, AJ laughed: “Oh my god, I hope not!”

However that’s to not say the women haven’t received some new tips up their sleeves, as she added: “Me and Emma have been very musical this yr. We’ve been singing collectively and we’ve learnt to play the piano collectively a tiny bit. And yeah she’s at all times nice enjoyable to work with.”

We look ahead to seeing it, women!

The Voice Children begins on Saturday July 11th at 7.25pm, ITV.To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.