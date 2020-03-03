The Voice’s Blake Shelton Revealed Nick Jonas’ Biggest Advantage, But Is It Accurate?

Go away a Remark
Warning! The following incorporates spoilers for The Voice’s “Blind Auditions Half 3.” Learn at your individual danger!
As The Voice coaches proceed to construct their groups in Season 18, the banter and manipulation grows. Opponents should select the place they’re going to go subsequent. Blake Shelton actually stepped up his recreation within the third episode, and was doing all he might to undermine Kelly Clarkson and forestall her from capturing her 4th win on the NBC singing competitors. In doing that he gave Nick Jonas an enormous enhance by telling a competitor that anybody on the brand new coach’s crew is sure to go far due to his loyal and big following.
It’s an incredible praise to Nick Jonas and his followers, however is it really true? As somebody who does a good bit of shopping social media throughout episodes, I am unable to deny the Nick Jonas fandom could be very lively on Twitter. There could possibly be some fact to Blake Shelton’s phrases, however some additional digging revealed that Jonas is not essentially the most adopted individual of the judges on Twitter. The truth is, the coach with essentially the most followers by a big margin is definitely Shelton.
Whereas it is true that Twitter followers aren’t the definitive metric to measure an artist’s fandom or success, Blake Shelton is sort of a preferred man on Twitter. His 20.5 million followers exceeds Nick Jonas’ by a cool 6 million, as Jonas at present sits with 14.5 million. After him the margin between coaches is smaller, with John Legend at 13.Three million, and Kelly Clarkson with 12.Three million. When simply taking a look at these Twitter numbers, it looks as if Nick might not have the most important fandom of the bunch.
With that stated, I would be negligent to not point out Nick presumably has extra followers prepared to vote for him on The Jonas Brothers’ Twitter (4.Eight million), or on Joe (10.Three million) and Kevin Jonas’ (5.Four million) accounts. He additionally has a well-known cheerleader in his spouse Priyanka Chopra, who has a whopping 25.6 million followers on Twitter, and she or he’s been tweeting concerning the present. I must also point out each Jonas and his spouse are forces of nature on Instagram with 79.1 million followers between them, which dwarfs all three different coaches’ Instagram followings (20 million) mixed. Maybe Blake Shelton is on to one thing in any case.
In fact, for Blake Shelton to be proper together with his assertion, there must be a confirmed hyperlink between coaches’ fan followings and wins. Once more, social media follows aren’t clear minimize proof of fanbase sizes, but it surely must be famous Kelly Clarkson has the bottom numbers of all 4 judges on each Instagram and Twitter. She has gained Three of the previous Four seasons, and whereas that is nonetheless lower than Blake’s 6, it could be sufficient to indicate that the dimensions of a coach’s fanbase is not every part.
Nonetheless, with the huge presence and affect Nick Jonas has throughout his household on the internet, it is going to be attention-grabbing to see how his rivals fare when the viewers vote comes into play. If they begin advancing no matter how they carried out in opposition to one other competitor, then we will begin speculating on how a lot of an element his followers have been on Season 18. Till then although, there’s not sufficient knowledge that reveals The Voice viewers votes simply due to who the coach is.
The Voice airs on NBC Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for extra on the competitors, and for the newest information taking place in films and tv.
