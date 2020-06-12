The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson Filing For Divorce From Husband Brandon Blackstock

Depart a Remark
Kelly Clarkson might be broadly often called considered one of our bubblier entertainers, because the singer, highly regarded discuss present host and The Voice coach can sometimes be discovered with a large, beaming grin on her face and numerous pleasure in her coronary heart for just about every part. Sadly, Clarkson is now going by one thing which has most likely induced her some disappointment recently, as she has not too long ago filed for divorce from her husband, Brandon Blackstock.
In keeping with the Related Press, on June 4 Kelly Clarkson, who turned 38 in April, filed for divorce from her expertise supervisor husband, 43-year-old Brandon Blackstock, after nearly seven years of marriage. Clarkson, who filed underneath her married identify of Kelly Blackstock, cited “irreconcilable variations” as the explanation for submitting, noting that she’d like for her maiden identify to be restored legally and that she and Blackstock had a prenuptial settlement. Clarkson additionally requested that she not be pressured to pay any type of spousal help to Blackstock.
The divorce proceedings will not simply have an effect on Clarkson and Blackstock, both. The couple share two younger kids, River Rose (5) and Remington Alexander (4), in addition to Blackstock’s two kids from his earlier marriage, 18-year-old Savannah and 14-year-old Seth. E! Information has confirmed that Clarkson’s divorce submitting additionally features a request for joint authorized and bodily custody of each River and Remington.
Clarkson and Blackstock married in a small ceremony at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee, in October 2013, after nearly two years of courting. The duo initially met whereas Clarkson was rehearsing with the band Rascal Flatts for the Academy of Nation Music Awards in 2006, as a result of Blackstock was working because the group’s tour supervisor on the time and is the son of her former supervisor. It wasn’t till about six years later, although, that they started courting after getting a push from Blackstock’s (now former) step-mother, nation legend Reba McEntire, who additionally occurs to be considered one of Clarkson’s idols.
Whereas citing irreconcilable variations can imply numerous various things when submitting for divorce, these two have all the time had very busy lives with packed careers that may demand lengthy durations of time aside, and Clarkson’s workload has definitely grown in simply the previous yr. Clarkson has been a full time coach to contestants on The Voice for 5 seasons, since 2018, however final fall she additionally added discuss present host to her schedule with The Kelly Clarkson Present.
Clarkson spoke with Folks earlier than the launch of her daytime talker, and revealed that not solely had she and Blackstock determined to uproot their household, who had been residing in Nashville, to maneuver out to Los Angeles for her new present, however that Blackstock additionally spent numerous his time working, saying of their time collectively as she labored on her present:
Even the present right here, he has his personal workplace. I’ve my very own workplace. And he is all the time on the telephone … he is all the time working.
There had been no outward indicators of hassle between Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock, and the couple and their children had truly been spending quarantine collectively in Montana, with Clarkson posting a shot of Blackstock giving horseback driving classes to their daughter on Instagram, and he, together with three of their children, wishing her a cheerful birthday in a particular video for The Kelly Clarkson Present.
It is all the time unhappy to listen to that issues between what seemed to be a stable couple have not labored out, so this is hoping that, a minimum of, divorce proceedings between Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock can transfer rapidly and with out making issues tougher for both of them.
