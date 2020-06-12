The Voice’s Kelly Clarkson Filing For Divorce From Husband Brandon Blackstock

Clarkson and Blackstock married in a small ceremony at Blackberry Farms in Tennessee, in October 2013, after nearly two years of courting. The duo initially met whereas Clarkson was rehearsing with the band Rascal Flatts for the Academy of Nation Music Awards in 2006, as a result of Blackstock was working because the group’s tour supervisor on the time and is the son of her former supervisor. It wasn’t till about six years later, although, that they started courting after getting a push from Blackstock’s (now former) step-mother, nation legend Reba McEntire, who additionally occurs to be considered one of Clarkson’s idols.