The Voice’s Nick Jonas Just Got Off To A Great Start In Season 18

Warning! The following comprises spoilers for The Voice Season 18 premiere. Learn at your individual threat!
The Voice Season 18 has a brand new coach and, as is custom within the franchise, all of the returning coaches gave the beginner a tough time within the season opener. This meant blocking Nick Jonas from acquiring early expertise by means of their particular talents, verbally swaying others to not decide him on account of his lack of expertise on the present, and extra. Jonas confronted all of that in his premiere episode, and in some way The Jonas Brothers singer managed to get off to a fantastic begin anyway with an enormous first night time.
A part of overcoming that impediment got here from rolling with the punches and artfully dodging all of the ribbing from Blake Shelton. Kelly Clarkson and John Legend can get saucy now and again, however Jonas actually had his work minimize out for him with Shelton. The 6-time successful coach gave his new co-star on The Voice the total sass, a lot so that you’d assume Nick Jonas was Adam Levine 2.0. Jonas stayed cool beneath the strain, and smiled by means of all of it to the group’s approval.
That was nice by itself, however Nick Jonas actually confirmed how a lot of a risk he might be on The Voice within the ultimate moments of the premiere. Jonas discovered himself in a competition for being the coach of one of many night time’s most proficient singers, Joanna Serenko. Jonas was a bit timid within the four-chair-turn at first, however quickly realized he needed to convey it if he wished a significant competitor on his workforce.
You may virtually see Nick Jonas getting annoyed within the midst of Kelly Clarkson’s spiel about her expertise as a coach, and realizing he will need to combat to get proficient individuals on his workforce. It actually appeared like Serenko was going to go one other path together with her resolution previous to his speech, however finally ending up going Group Nick after his impassioned phrases about proving himself on The Voice. It is not typically we see any such boldness from new coaches, however I personally am loving it!
What does Nick Jonas have that previous coaches did not? He is received a stable quantity of confidence, which is simply bolstered additional by the studio viewers screaming their approval each time he opens his mouth. Kelly Clarkson made point out of the roaring viewers through the premiere, and informed her co-star she and the remainder of the coaches know to not underestimate him. That may be a good level truly, as a result of The Jonas Brothers actually have some pull on social media which can profit Group Nick’s rivals when the competitors shifts to the viewers votes.
Will Nick Jonas’ robust play proceed all through The Voice Season 18? Tune in to the subsequent spherical of auditions on NBC Tuesday February, 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET to search out out, and proceed to stay with CinemaBlend for all the newest information taking place in tv and flicks.
