The Voice’s Nick Jonas Just Got Off To A Great Start In Season 18

You may virtually see Nick Jonas getting annoyed within the midst of Kelly Clarkson’s spiel about her expertise as a coach, and realizing he will need to combat to get proficient individuals on his workforce. It actually appeared like Serenko was going to go one other path together with her resolution previous to his speech, however finally ending up going Group Nick after his impassioned phrases about proving himself on The Voice. It is not typically we see any such boldness from new coaches, however I personally am loving it!