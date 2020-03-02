The Voice’s Nick Jonas Says Blake Shelton Isn’t ‘Bullying’ Him, But ‘Gloves Came Off’ With John Legend

Depart a Remark
Nick Jonas is the brand new child amongst the coaches on The Voice, however early indications have proven he will not be as timid as newcomers to the present have been prior to now. In actual fact, Jonas has been fairly aggressive in his pursuit of contestants within the first batch of episodes, and has proven some actual ardour within the course of regardless of taunting and “bullying” from his fellow panelists.
Nick Jonas would not name it bullying, nevertheless, not less than with reference to fellow coach Blake Shelton. Jonas stated that whereas the nation singer could also be telling viewers and different media he is going after Jonas in his inaugural season, the 2 hit it off early on.
I feel any time you’ve gotten a brand new man, you possibly can count on to be just a little little bit of a goal. But Blake is excellent at doing his Blake factor. Opposite to his public feedback about bullying me as the brand new man, we’ve lots of enjoyable collectively and located a very good dynamic early on. I feel the present solely works when everybody’s having a superb time, and Blake actually units that tone for the remainder of us.
Blake Shelton could also be a bit biting along with his jabs and techniques on The Voice, however Nick Jonas stated they’ve shaped a superb dynamic. From what’s seen in Selection’s dialog with Jonas, it seems there are not any damage emotions from the actor/singer because the coaches vie to get one of the best rivals in Season 18 any manner they’ll.
Whereas Blake Shelton might not be an enormous aggressor in Nick Jonas’ eyes, he did inform Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Present one coach shocked him. No, it wasn’t Kelly Clarkson and her pointy outfits, however the EGOT John Legend who actually got here to play. Jonas joked to Fallon that “the gloves got here off” with Legend. He teased extra on that entrance to Selection:
I in all probability spent essentially the most time with John [Legend] earlier than we acquired into this, and getting to hang around was a icebreaker, leaping in. I’ll say that the primary day, they take it simple, and by day two, the gloves got here off, and I used to be form of thrown at how drastic a change it was. If you happen to go away your self open, even just a bit bit, they are going to pounce, particularly on the blind [auditions], if you’re making an attempt to deliver the artists over.
The Voice coaches prefer to have a superb time, however as Nick Jonas realized, getting proficient singers is a cutthroat recreation. The proper phrases or roast of one other coach proper earlier than a competitor chooses groups could make all of the distinction, and perhaps even get a coach a singer they would not have gotten in any other case. The veterans know this, and Nick Jonas seems to be catching on rapidly because the Blind Auditions roll on.
Total, Nick Jonas is giving each indication he actually enjoys The Voice. Watch him speak about his first few days on the present with Jimmy Fallon, and joke about his fellow coaches under.
Proper now it is too early to say who has a bonus in Season 18, however Nick Jonas is off to as sturdy a begin as anybody else. With his ardour and willingness to mentor younger singers making an attempt to succeed in tremendous stardom, I feel he has an actual shot at being one of many uncommon coaches to win of their first season on The Voice.
The Voice airs on NBC Mondays at eight p.m. ET. Proceed to examine CinemaBlend for updates on Season 18, and for the most recent information occurring in tv and flicks basically.
