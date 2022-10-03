The votes of Simone Tebet and Ciro Gomes will be key to define the ballotage in Brazil

Simone Tebet and Ciro Gomes

The second round in Brazil brings an unpredictable scenario, and with some polls that failed their forecast, it is difficult to know who will be the winner among Jair Bolsonaro y Lula Da Silva next October 30 in the South American country. For this reason, and because every vote counts in the race for president, it is essential to know who the votes of Ciro Gomes, of the Democratic Labor Party (PDT)and of Simone Tebet, Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB).

Between Gomez, a center-left politician, and Tebet, a center-right, they account for 7% of the electorate. 4,234,288 voted for the MDB party candidate, 4.37%, while the PDT candidate received 3,100,737 votes, 3.08%.

Due to ideological affinity, it would be believed that Gomes voters would have a preference for a candidate like Lula in the second round. While part of the Tebet electoral base would prefer Bolsonaro. However, and taking into account what has happened in other elections in the region, it is impossible to accurately predict the behavior of voters.

The positioning of the two candidates in the coming days will be key, if they adhere to the campaigns of Lula or Bolsonaro, or if they give their voters freedom to choose who they prefer.

Gomes, a politician from Brazil’s northeastern region, had expected his candidacy to deal a blow to Lula’s support in the first round of elections. The politician tried to project himself as an alternative to the polarization of Brazil, personified in the presidential contest between Lula and Bolsonaro.

Brazilian presidential candidate Ciro Gomes waves after reading a manifesto about politics and his campaign in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on September 26, 2022 (REUTERS/Carla Carniel)

Gomes lashed out at Bolsonaro for his mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic, growing food insecurity and his repeated threats to democracy, but said he was only able to come to power thanks to the Workers’ Party, which ruled the country from 2003 to 2016.

“Bolsonaro is also the effect of an economic model and a corrupt school of government, which led the country with very few highs and many lows towards a predicted tragedy,” Gomes told a rally. “A model so improvised and misleading that it has gradually left everyone dissatisfied and fueled frustrations and resentments in various strata of society.”

Gomes was governor of the state of Ceará in the mid-1990s and he has run for president three times, most recently in 2018 against Bolsonaro. After losing in the first round, he refused to express his support for the Workers’ Party candidate in the second.

Simone Tebet was one of the three women present in a range of twelve candidates for the Presidency. The candidate is a lawyer, senator since 2018 and the only executive position she has held so far is that of mayor of Tres Lagoasa small city in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul where he was born in 1970.

“Brazil is experiencing one of its most sensitive moments. The foundations of democracy are shaken by hunger, misery, inequality, unemployment, machismo, ideological polarization and hate speech, of ‘us against them’, which leads the country to an abyss”, he said after the proclamation of his candidacy in a telematic event.

The MDB standard-bearer also had the support of the Brazilian Social Democracy Party (PSDB)), another historical force but also in a diminished hour, and Citizenship, a small central formation.

Brazilian presidential candidate from the Brazilian Democratic Movement (MDB) party, Simone Tebet, walks after a meeting with the EU ambassador to Brazil, Ignacio Ibáñez Rubio, in Brasilia, Brazil, on September 6, 2022 (REUTERS/Adriano Machado )

But both in the MDB and in the PSDB there are enormous internal cracks, to the point that, in both cases, there are currents that have already declared their support for Lula, who is trying to attract sectors of the center and even the right in order to build a broad coalition.

The MDB, founded in 1980, when the country was still under military dictatorship (1964-1985), is one of the historical parties of the center-right and has always been a kind of loyal supporter of the Brazilian political balance.

However, since 1989, when the first direct election was held after the dictatorship, he has only governed twice and in both cases as a result of very serious crises.

In 1992 he did it with Itamar Francowho in his capacity as vice president replaced President Fernando Collor de Mello after his resignation amid corruption scandals.

History repeated itself in 2016, when Michel Temertoday still one of the biggest referents of the party and also vice president, took office after the dismissal of the socialist Dilma Rousseff, after a political trial promoted by the MDB itself.

Temer was one of the main figures at the convention that proclaimed Tebet’s candidacy and, as party leader, encouraged her to “defend national pacification” and put an “end to all antagonisms,” which “is what society wants.” Brazilian”.

Keep reading:

Brazil votes with two key unknowns

Jair Bolsonaro: “If they are clean elections, there is no problem, may the best win”

Lula da Silva: “The country needs to recover the right to be happy”