‘The Vow’: What the Finale’s Surprise Twist Means for Season 2

HBO’s buzzy NXIVM intercourse cult docuseries “The Vow” has been criticized for dragging at occasions over the course of its nine-episode run. However the closing moments of Sunday’s season finale left little question about the place the storyline is headed in season two, which HBO formally ordered final week.

Warning, spoilers for the finale episode of “The Vow” forward.

Right here comes the counterspin from now-convicted felons Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman, co-founders of the self-help applications at the coronary heart of the entire of surprising story that led to federal human trafficking, intercourse abuse and racketeering fees. “The Fall,” episode 9 of “The Vow,” ends with hints that the pair will go on digital camera, or no less than on the file, with “Vow” administrators/govt producers Jehane Noujaim and (*2*)Karim Amer.

The closing sequence options what seems to be a glimpse of Salzman below home arrest, full with a shot of her Apple Watch and her digital ankle bracelet.

In the meantime, Raniere’s acquainted voice is heard in what’s labeled a dialog from final month over a sketchy connection from his holding cell in the Metropolitan Detention Heart in Brooklyn. The digital camera slowly focuses in on a window in the fortress-like facility as the silver-tongued multi-level advertising genius spews extra nonsense about the docuseries being solely the “high layer” of the fact.

Left with no different protection, Raniere seems to assume he can discuss his approach out of hassle as soon as once more, no less than in the court docket of public opinion if not the court docket of federal prosecutors, the place he’s set to be sentenced on Oct. 27. He was convicted in June 2019 of seven fees.

Raniere will get the final phrases on season certainly one of “The Vow,” which could properly be irritating to many viewers. He taunts the filmmakers, and by affiliation the viewers. “So, discuss to me,” he says.

“The Vow” is a high-profile entry in the cottage business of Keith Raniere and NXIVM-related documentary tasks spurred by the stranger-than-fiction story of the cult-like group that started in the Nineties as a New Age-y govt enchancment and private progress govt enchancment and private progress self-help program that was run largely as a Ponzi scheme.

Over time, NXIVM adherents got here to appreciate the applications have been designed to use weaknesses and facilitate types of blackmail, retaliation and monetary crimes. Clare Bronfman, an heiress to the Seagrams spirits fortune, and former “Smallville” star Allison Mack are amongst those that have been convicted of crimes in reference to the group.

Tens of tens of millions of {dollars} of items from Bronfman and her sister, Sara Bronfman, are recognized to have been an important supply of assist for NXIVM over the years. Mack went from perky baby star to intercourse cult chief concerned with a bunch so deranged that ladies have been persuaded to undergo receiving a model close to the vaginal space as a twisted bonding ritual.

Though there’s no scarcity of reportage on the market about the NXIVM saga, listed below are some lingering questions from “The Vow.”

What will Keith Raniere and Nancy Salzman should say for themselves?

The fleeting glimpse of Salzman in the finale signifies she is going to focus on her break with Raniere and her determination to plead responsible to racketeering and to testify towards him at trial final 12 months. The shot exhibits her eradicating her ever-present yellow NXIVM sash with voice-over of an older recording of her opining on the professionals and cons of maximum loyalty.

Raniere’s remarks point out he’s nonetheless working his acquainted the turn-the-question-around technique to control the framing of the query in such a approach as to make him look sensible or cheap or forward-thinking. After 9 hours of “The Vow,” it’s laborious to abdomen extra mumbo jumbo from him needling producers about “what you’re prepared to current as the fact.”

What led Lauren Salzman to interrupt with Raniere and testify towards him at trial?

Nancy Salzman’s grownup daughter Lauren is portrayed in “The Vow” as a zealous enforcer of weird and misogynistic guidelines conceived by Raniere in the effort to groom intercourse slaves through the “elite” womens group DOS, the place the branding ritual takes place. Lauren Salzman was the “grasp” to “slave” Sarah Edmondson, the Canadian actress who’s prominently featured in “Vow.” Lauren Salzman manipulated Edmondson into submitting to the branding ritual. She faces as much as 20 years in jail however is anticipated to obtain leniency for cooperating with prosecutors.

When is Catherine Oxenberg getting her personal present?

The previous “Dynasty” star emerges as a transparent hero of the quest to carry Raniere to justice. “The Vow” is at its greatest when it’s documenting her unwavering drive to free her daughter India from the clutches of Raniere and his compound exterior Albany, N.Y. Catherine Oxenberg’s refusal to surrender towards the face of closed doorways and “there’s nothing we are able to do” solutions from legislation enforcement is touching and galvanizing.

Oxenberg proves to something however a rich prima donna who can’t operate exterior the bubble of Malibu. She’s a loyal mom on a mission. She has earned simple avenue cred in the victims rights and human trafficking advocacy world. After demonstrating her savvy at commanding media protection to prod legislation enforcement, it’d be a pure for her to segue into a bigger platform for activism and analysis into human trafficking and cults. For starters, she is prominently featured in Starz’s “Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult” a four-part documentary about India’s harrowing experiences with Raniere and NXIVM.

Will Mark Vicente search to renew his filmmaking profession?

The South African filmmaker behind the well-received 2004 documentary “What the Bleep Do We Know?” let his early profession momentum stall as he turned fascinated with the “teachings” of Raniere and drawn into NXIVM. The ultimate episode depicts Vicente’s wrestle to come back to grips with the harm that he inflicted as a following of Raniere and as a pacesetter of NXIVM and its bizarre offshoot group for males, Society of Protectors.

Vicente’s acknowledgement of his culpability on behalf of others is heartfelt, as is his work to place Raniere in handcuffs. However the notoriety from NXIVM may nonetheless make it an uphill climb in the limitless cash and financing hustle that’s the burden of most documentarians today.

Vicente is tearful in “The Fall” as he acknowledges what turns into clear over the course of the sequence: Raniere appears to get pleasure from inflicting ache on girls. “And that was his pleasure,” Vicente says with a mixture of disbelief and disgrace.

Why did it take legislation enforcement so lengthy to behave?

One among the overwhelming takeaways from “The Vow” is how a lot effort needed to be expended for legislation enforcement to take significantly the warnings from those that had fled the group. Raniere’s historical past of intimidation via relentless litigation had the impact of casting doubt on the veracity of his accusers. One among the strongest moments of the sequence is the sight of Edmondson realizing in October 2017 that the eruption of the #MeToo motion — sparked by the horrifying claims towards now-convicted intercourse abuser Harvey Weinstein — would assist their trigger.

Can Sarah Edmondson ever discover peace?

Edmondson mentions greater than as soon as throughout the first season that she was accountable for bringing greater than 2,000 folks into NXIVM via the Vancouver heart. The load of her previous work hangs heavy on Edmondson all through the sequence. Her willingness to go public in the face of uncertainty to the level of permitting images of her grotesque model was a turning level in getting the story out.

Catherine Oxenberg’s dedication will not be the solely uplifting ingredient to “The Vow.” The sequence in some methods activates the power of two marriages at the coronary heart of the story: Mark Vicente and actor-musician Bonnie Piesse and Edmondson and Anthony “Nippy” Ames.

Bonnie and Sarah have been lucky sufficient to depart NXIVM with relationships sturdy sufficient to climate the storm. That wasn’t the case for an earlier era of Raniere girlfriend-victims featured in the sequence, notably longtime Raniere authorized targets Barbara Bouchey and Toni Natalie.

Bonnie’s spontaneous bounce for pleasure at studying the information of Raniere’s arrest on March 15, 2018, is certainly one of the emotional highlights of the finale. It comes after we get an unvarnished take a look at the depth of Raniere’s sociopathic manipulation of a younger lady. Bonnie and Mark’s return to the neighborhood they fled in Albany for the first time in two years is minimize with a chilling audio recording of certainly one of the many 3 a.m. walks that Bonnie eagerly joined Raniere on in the title of a deranged mentorship course of.

After a couple of minutes of round discuss, an exasperated Raniere is aware of what buttons to push on Bonnie.

“Are you able to simply, um, recover from this? Please? Not that tough,” he tells her as Bonnie cries after suggesting she is able to pursue plans exterior of Albany. “You look horrible if you management. You look lovely if you don’t.”