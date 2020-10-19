The Vow: Where Are Keith Raniere, Allison Mack and India Oxenberg Now?

“The Vow” finale hinted at a number of huge interviews gearing up for the second installment on HBO. Any further particulars on what we will anticipate for season two should wait till 2021 (when subsequent set of episodes is scheduled to drop). Till then, right here’s an replace on all the most important gamers within the docuseries that exposes the practices of the self enchancment group and cult often called NXIVM. What’s subsequent for NXIVM founder Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman and whistleblowers Mark Vicente, Bonnie Piesse and Sarah Edmondson?

Don’t learn if you happen to haven’t watched the season one finale of “The Vow” — spoilers forward.

What do we all know concerning the future? In September, filmmakers Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim revealed their plans to interview all events concerned in NXIVM to Selection “We reached out to everyone concerned — many individuals, on all sides of the story — and we’re persevering with to movie.” Appears to be like like they made good on that promise because the final episode strongly implies the duo landed interviews with each Raniere and Salzman. However the place are they now?

Keith Raniere

The finale replayed Raniere’s arrest in 2018. Over a 12 months later, he could be convicted on racketeering and intercourse trafficking expenses in June of 2019. Raniere presently awaits sentencing in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Middle and faces a potential life sentence. Regardless of what has been revealed about NXIVM, Raniere nonetheless has loyalists combating for him.

In keeping with the Albany Instances Union, a small group of supporters delivered a petition to the U.S. Legal professional’s workplace in Brooklyn in September of 2020. The petition sought to carry the prosecutors and judges overseeing the case accountable with claims of witness and proof tampering. This paper was additionally signed by Amanda Knox, the American who was convicted of a homicide in Italy however later exonerated. Neil Glazer, who represents victims of NXIVM, referred to as the try “absurd” and a publicity stunt.

The collection creators have confirmed that “The Vow Half Two” might be set in opposition to the backdrop of the 2019 federal trial, which lasted for six weeks and included testimony from a number of of the ladies concerned. Raniere’s sentencing will happen on Oct. 27.

Allison Mack

Mack pleaded responsible in a Brooklyn federal courtroom to her involvement within the NXIVM intercourse cult case. She was indicted in April, 2018 on expenses of intercourse trafficking, intercourse trafficking conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit pressured labor. She faces 15 years to life in jail if convicted. Selection reported that Mack was beforehand in negotiations for a plea cope with authorities. There may be presently no date for her sentencing, which was postponed because of the pandemic.

Mack allegedly helped run the key, women-only sect of NXIVM referred to as DOS the place, in line with “The Vow,” members had been requested to offer info and footage as “collateral” to their leaders who had been referred to as “masters.” In an explosive New York Instances, article the FBI revealed that the collateral Mack gave Raniere was the deed to her house, the promise that any unborn kids birthed by her would even be his and a letter to social companies alleging abuse to her nephews. In the meantime the article (and docuseries) each alleged {that a} share of the collateral Mack was gathering (together with nude pictures) for the ladies’s solely group was additionally given to Raniere. As for the branding, “The Vow” exhibits that it seems to incorporate a mixture of Mack and Raniere’s initials. Mack took accountability for the concept within the New York Instances article.

Mack’s partner and NXIVM member Nicki Clyne just lately gave an interview to CBS standing by a few of NXIVM’s practices, together with the model. “We’re not denying that sure issues came about,” she stated. “There may be proof that sure issues occurred. How they occurred, why they occurred and how sure folks selected them — that’s an entire different dialog.”

Mack’s present stance on NXIVM, nonetheless, is unclear though she did apologize to all of the victims in her 2019 trial. “I’m very sorry for who I’ve harm by means of my misguided adherence to Keith Raniere’s teachings,” she stated, in line with Vulture. And on a latest Michael Rosenbaum podcast whistleblower Edmondson alluded to a change. “I don’t need to carry anymore harm on [Mack] and her household, I need her to be higher,” Edmondson stated. “I need her to get up, and I heard by the way in which, that she has which is nice.”

Nancy Salzman

Salzman, the co-founder of NXIVM with Raniere, was the primary of high-ranking officers to plead responsible. She did so in March 2019, admitting to at least one depend of racketeering. Throughout her trial, she admitted to stealing the passwords of NXIVM’s enemies and altered video footage of herself instructing lessons that was utilized in a lawsuit in opposition to cult skilled Rick Ross. She was launched on a $5 million bond and is presently awaiting her sentencing, which was initially set for July however has been pushed again because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clare Bronfman

Seagram heiress Clare Bronfman was one of many main donors chopping checks to maintain NXIVM afloat. Bronfman was charged with racketeering and identification theft in 2018 and sentenced to 81 months in September of 2020. The choose additionally imposed a $500,000 fantastic and a restitution of $96,605 paid to sufferer “Jane Doe 12.” The U.S. attorneys argued that Raniere couldn’t have dedicated his crimes with out Bronfman’s monetary assist, whereas Bronfman’s legal professionals denied that she had any data of the accused sexual abuse or human trafficking.

Bonnie Piesse & Mark Vicente

Bonnie Piesse’s determination to defect from NXIVM was the start of the top of this group. Immediately the couple continues to be collectively however dwelling in Portugal, in line with a latest interview with The Los Angeles Instances. Her determination ignited the fireplace that pushed her husband Mark Vicente out of the attain of Raniere.

“No matter this course of is, I’m not by means of it,” Vicente advised the L.A. Instances. “I’ve spoken to individuals who have been in organizations for 30, 40 years. It could actually take many years to unravel every part.” Vincente hasn’t stopped creating and is presently engaged on a number of documentaries, a memoir and a thriller thriller starring Piesse.

Lauren Salzman

Nancy Salzman’s daughter, Lauren, was closely concerned in DOS, the group marketed as ladies’s empowerment that was later revealed to have been grooming ladies as sexual companions for Keith Raniere. In 2019, Lauren pled responsible to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy and was put below home arrest. Throughout her trial, she admitted to harboring a lady locked in a room for 2 years. She can also be awaiting her sentencing.

In courtroom, Salzman expressed remorse for her actions at NXIVM, saying, “I’m very sorry for my poor decision-making and selections that outcome within the hurt to others and not the simply victims on this case however to a whole bunch of members of our group and their associates and households as properly,” in line with the NY Publish.

Sarah Edmondson & Anthony “Nippy” Ames

The head of Vancouver operations, Edmondson was the lynchpin in bringing down DOS. After blowing the lid off the branding together with her personal horror story and scars, Edmonson and her husband Anthony Ames plowed forward making an attempt to carry justice for all of the folks they introduced into the fold. For the reason that finale, Edmondson has revealed her personal story on her expertise titled “Scarred,” and continues to work as a voiceover actress.

Edmonson and Ames are nonetheless married and, in line with their Instagrams, reside in Vancouver, British Columbia. Sarah gave delivery to a boy, Ace, in March 2019, making their older son, Troy, an enormous brother. Ames additionally has a number of new performing credit, together with the TV motion pictures “Love Below the Rainbow” and “Genesis Code.”

Catherine Oxenberg

“Dynasty” actor Oxenberg’s emotional battle to interrupt her daughter, India, out of NXIVM was completely documented within the first season of HBO’s “The Vow.” Nevertheless, Catherine Oxenberg selected to maintain their reunion off-screen, and is increasing on her story in a brand new docuseries on Starz, “Seduced: Contained in the NXIVM Cult,” which premieres Sunday (the identical night time as “The Vow’s” finale).

“To be sincere, I used to be so centered on my objective that I don’t even bear in mind the cameras being there, I don’t bear in mind saying half the issues I stated,” Catherine Oxenberg advised Selection about her expertise filming “The Vow.”

India Oxenberg

India Oxenberg will be a part of her mom, Catherine Oxenberg, to open up extra about her expertise in NXIVM in Starz’s docuseries. “I felt prefer it was my probability to take the story again into my very own fingers and say, ‘Hey, there’s an individual right here! Not only a branded, intercourse slave, cult lady — a human being,’” India advised Selection.

India broke away from NXIVM in 2018 and reconnected together with her mom. She didn’t face any legal expenses. In the meantime on India’s verified Instagram account, she introduced her engagement to chef Patrick D’Ignazio in October, 2019.

Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia

Catherine Oxenberg’s mom — higher often called Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia — has stored a low profile since showing in “The Vow” a number of occasions. Princess Elizabeth advised Radar On-line in September 2018 that Catherine and India had reconciled and that India was “starting to recollect particulars that clearly had been hidden within the unconscious.”

Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato’s web site, The Frank Report, continues to be up and working, offering protection of the varied NXIVM sentencings. Nevertheless, Parlato is now going through his personal authorized troubles. In keeping with the Niagara Gazette, Parlato and his enterprise accomplice Chitra Selvaraj are presently going through expenses for conspiring to defraud the IRS. They’ve been charged with wire fraud, wire fraud conspiracy, cash laundering and corrupt interference with the IRS. Their trial is presently set for June 8, 2021.