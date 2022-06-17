The ‘voyeur’ simulator Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 already has a trailer, free demo and launch window

The Fictiorama Studios title invites us to spy on beings from all over the galaxy and discover their most intimate secrets.

Back in 2018, Fictiorama Studios surprised us with a proposal that introduced customs ‘voyeur‘ in a most entertaining game: Do Not Feed the Monkeys. Now, the studio is back with a sequel that not only continues these habits of dubious morality, but also transfers them to a broader context that includes the possibility of knowing anecdotes of beings of the whole galaxy.

Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 will be available on PC this fallWith the title of Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099, the developer recovers the company that was the protagonist of the first installment, the Primate Watching Clubto give us a very simple job: spy on all kinds of creatures through the cameras installed in their homes. We will not have to do anything else, since the organization is in charge of collecting all the relevant data, but it is important that we remember a single rule: do not feed the monkeys.

If you haven’t played the first installment, you just need to know that this rule is to be broken. The title offers a good handful of options to contact and interfere in the life of the “monkeys”, as long as it seems appropriate to intervene in their lives. In this way, the grace of the game is to observe the life of these primates and discover secrets that will surprise more than one player.

The game does not yet have a specific release date, but it will be available on PC sometime in the fall. If the premise of Do Not Feed the Monkeys 2099 has caught your attention, know that the title has a demo for free on Steam that you can try right now. So good luck with the observation and remember: do not feed the monkeys.

