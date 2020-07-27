The wait for Rafael is over, Indian Air Force pilots flying fighter jets from France airbase

new Delhi: The wait for Rafale is now over, yes, if the news is to be believed, 5 Rafale fighter aircraft are going to fly from the French airbase soon. It will reach Ambala airbase by Wednesday. Let me tell you that the pilots of the Indian Air Force are bringing all these fighters by flying. Please tell that by next week, Rafal will join the defense fleet of the Indian Army. In the year 2016, Rafale fighter jets were traded for Rs 59,000 crore. Also Read – When Mahendra Singh met Dhoni for the first time ‘Nervous’ Imran Tahir

Significantly, at this time there is a dispute on the Indian-China border. For this reason, the deployment of these five aircraft will be done in view of this. After flying from the French airbase, all five Rafale aircraft will land at the UAE's Al Dafra airbase for refueling and technical checkup. After flying from here, these aircraft will land directly at the Ambala Air Force Base.

Let me tell you that Rafale manufacturer company will also train Indian pilots to fly planes. Let us know that in the first batch, 10 Rafale aircraft were to be delivered to India but due to the non-completion of the construction work, the delivery of 5 Rafale aircraft will be given to the Indian Army for the present. Please tell that Rakshambambhatri Rajnath Singh spoke to the Defense Minister of France on the day of 2 June. During this time, he assured the delivery of Rafael soon.