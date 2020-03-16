The Walking Dead: 7 Major Takeaways From The Deadly Episode ‘Walk With Us’

Depart a Remark
Warning! Major spoilers under for the newest episode of The Walking Useless, titled “Stroll With Us.”
As fulfilling as Season 10 has been on the entire – minus the same old absurdities – The Walking Useless ramped issues as much as hyper-speed in Episode 12, which was chock stuffed with lethal surprises and intriguing twists, in addition to some unanswered questions. The first battle of the Whisperers Battle might have ended within the destruction of Hilltop, however after all the pieces that occurred in “Stroll With Us,” the worst is probably going nonetheless but to come back for Daryl, Carol and the remainder of the protagonists.
Be a part of us under to dig into all the largest moments that The Walking Useless bludgeoned viewers with, however not earlier than we give a spherical of applause to the toughest working baseball bat within the business, Lucille. [Applause.]
Alpha Is Useless
The Walking Useless got here full circle with its comedian e book supply materials by means of Alpha and Negan’s ultimate moments collectively. A lot of what preceded tonight’s episode was a deep extension of the 2 villains’ story on the web page – notably the horny bits – however showrunner Angela Kang and her artistic group in the end honored Robert Kirkman’s storytelling by having Negan slit Alpha’s throat in a second of full vulnerability.
After listening to Negan’s emotionally on-point reminiscences of his late spouse Lucille, Alpha was able to kill her daughter Lydia, however as a substitute grew to become the sufferer of a brutal decapitation. (For higher or worse, that half occurred off-screen.) Maybe if Alpha had confirmed the tiniest little bit of mercy for Lydia, Negan might need stored his charade going for even longer, since he did appear to have some twisted empathy for simply how far over the sting Alpha had gone with the Whisperers. Alas, Alpha is useless, and Beta goes to go completely apeshit when he finds out.
Negan And Carol Have been Working Collectively The Entire Time
I think about fairly a couple of Walking Useless followers had been screaming “I knew it!” at their TV screens in the course of the episode’s ultimate seconds, as Negan rolled Alpha’s zombified head over to Carol, who asks him what took so lengthy. That second was the smoking-gun proof that it was Carol who let Negan escape from his cell in Alexandria, such was her depthless motivation to take Alpha down for beheading Henry and all the opposite survivors.
Having Carol interact with Negan was a pleasant twist on the funny story, through which Negan killed Alpha as a approach to violently show he was redeemed and now loyal to Rick & Co. That stated, this narrative change retains Negan’s loyalty in query, since he did little to bodily cease the Whisperers from utterly destroying Hilltop, and likewise used Lucille to brain-bash a resident who hadn’t escaped. One may hope that Carol shortly began grilling Negan about why he did not do extra to impress such a large-scale assault.
Issues Are Getting Crappy For Carol Once more
Although the episode ended with Carol’s so-called victory over Alpha, it got here with nice prices for the character. The obsession with avenging Henry’s dying utterly took her over, to the purpose the place she repeatedly put others in hurt’s method on the off-chance that it would assist convey Alpha down. Following Magna’s return (mentioned under), Yumiko gave Carol a bit of each her thoughts and her fist for not being apologetic over the cave debacle. Carol’s one port within the storm was once Daryl, however even he is stonewalling her now.
Now think about what is going to occur when everybody else within the fractured communities will get wind that Carol is the one who set Negan free. Positive, a few of them will recognize the anything-goes strategy to taking Alpha out of the equation, however what occurs when Carol quickly realizes that Beta’s vengeful perspective is each bit as sturdy and all-encompassing as hers was? Her apologies alone will not be capable to erase blood or bury our bodies. May she in the future go the route of her comedian e book counterpart by committing suicide?
Magna’s Again, However The place’s Connie?
It nearly appeared like a hallucination when Yumiko noticed Magna among the many walkers ascending on the burning Hilltop, however positive sufficient, she discovered her method again to the group. Sadly, she was alone. She advised Yumiko that she and Connie had been strolling collectively whereas transferring among the many horde of walkers, however they inevitably received separated, and Magna misplaced observe of her pal, whose deafness is clearly a drawback in a darkish cave stuffed with zombies.
There’s at all times the possibility that Connie may come strolling out of the woods equally as unscathed as Magna, however I am unable to assist however really feel like that is going to be one other Beth scenario the place a fan-friendly character will get killed in an avoidable scenario, after which Daryl cries about it loads. In any case, actress Lauren Ridloff is portraying the superhero Makkari in Marvel’s upcoming The Eternals, which is able to probably springboard her profession to a degree the place she would not have time for The Walking Useless. (See: Danai Gurira, Corey Hawkins.)
R.I.P. Gamma
Thora Birch, we hardly knew ye. The character Gamma did not appear lengthy for this world, contemplating her fractured emotions about being a Whisperer after murdering her sister. Her semi-transition into her former identification, Mary, solely barely raised the percentages of her survival, but it surely wasn’t meant to be.
With her final act of benevolence permitting Alden, Kelly and child Adam to cover from walkers in an deserted van, Gamma took out a couple of walkers after which received stabbed by Beta. When she once more refused to “stroll with” the Whisperers, he sliced her all the way in which up her torso. It appeared like Beta was setting Gamma as much as take her again to Alpha, and probably harvest the pores and skin from her face, however Alden ruined that plan by placing an arrow via her cranium. Not that Alpha would have been round to listen to the information.
Beta Received Acknowledged
One of many strangest in-show mysteries has been Beta’s true identification, which ties again to the comedian e book, the place the homicidal villain was posthumously revealed to be a well-known basketball participant throughout the fictional universe. The producers discovered a intelligent approach to hat-tip the comics in Concern the Walking Useless, the place an album cowl hinted that Ryan Hurst’s closely bearded character was a rustic musician within the pre-apocalypse.
In “Stroll With Us,” all of it got here full circle. Of their tussle, Gamma ripped off half of Beta’s pores and skin masks (which was already very private to him), and uncovered a part of his face. It undoubtedly wasn’t sufficient to spark any eyewitness accounts, and but someway, one other Whisperer randomly got here out of the woodwork and acknowledged him. Not that he lived lengthy sufficient to inform anybody else, since his fanboy instincts overrode Beta’s warnings for him to close the hell up. Will this be the final time Beta’s former identification comes up?
R.I.P. Earl
Despite the fact that The Walking Useless TV present’s Earl was vastly completely different from the blacksmith within the comedian e book that bonded with Carl Grimes, John Finn’s Hilltop resident grew to become his personal character by the point the newest episode hit. Hardened and torn by dropping his household, Earl grew to become the vocal spine of Hilltop, at all times holding one eye on avenging his spouse’s dying. Throughout Hilltop’s burning, he bravely took cost with the youngsters when Ezekiel wasn’t round to do it. Sadly, sooner or later in the course of the walker-infused hubbub, Earl was bitten on the arm, and knew he did not have a complete lot of time left.
And so, as a substitute of cowardly fleeing, Earl made positive the youngsters had been all in a protected place collectively…after which dedicated suicide by slamming his head down on a wood stake he’d pushed via a desk. His intentions had been sound (I assume?), however the stake did not fairly do the trick. So not solely did a horrified Judith stroll in on his bloodied corpse, however she additionally needed to put him down when he rose once more as a walker. And all after she’d killed her first Whisperer earlier within the episode. Not your best hour, Earl, however a positive one nonetheless.
Is everyone prepared for Michonne’s grand return, despite the fact that it simply means she’ll be leaving once more proper afterward? Take a look at the superior prank the Walking Useless crew performed on Danai Gurira for her ultimate days of filming, and remember to tune into AMC on Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET to see the place issues are going subsequent in Season 10.
