The Walking Dead: 7 Major Takeaways From The Deadly Episode ‘Walk With Us’

With her final act of benevolence permitting Alden, Kelly and child Adam to cover from walkers in an deserted van, Gamma took out a couple of walkers after which received stabbed by Beta. When she once more refused to “stroll with” the Whisperers, he sliced her all the way in which up her torso. It appeared like Beta was setting Gamma as much as take her again to Alpha, and probably harvest the pores and skin from her face, however Alden ruined that plan by placing an arrow via her cranium. Not that Alpha would have been round to listen to the information.