The Walking Dead: 9 Major Questions We Have Going Into The Big Whisperers War

The Walking Useless's newest episode is up for dialogue beneath, and we're not holding again on any particulars.
Although The Walking Useless‘s body-dropping All Out War solely concluded as Season Eight drew to an in depth, the present’s protagonists are one once more staring a lethal state of affairs squarely within the face, with the AMC sequence now set to deal with the comedian ebook’s Whisperers War. The animosity has been rising, due partly to Carol’s ill-fated brazenness and Daryl’s assault on Alpha. The villains took some severe initiative in “Morning Star” by bringing the combat on to the Hilltop, which can be going up in flames very quickly.
The surprisingly emotional episode gave Walking Useless viewers a troubling have a look at how the War kicked off for all concerned, however ended simply because the state of affairs gave the impression to be fully hopeless for everybody not sporting walker masks. To be anticipated, we have got plenty of questions on how the Whisperers War will play out, so let’s dive proper in.
Is Negan Actually Siding With Alpha And The Whisperers?
Contemplating the moderately dramatic manner issues performed out within the comics for Negan and Alpha, The Walking Useless TV present is in considerably uncharted waters at this level. Whereas Comedian Negan’s loyalty was directed at Rick, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan is clearly taken by Samantha Morton’s Alpha, however to what finish? He spent many of the newest episode believing he’d satisfied Alpha to non-lethally indoctrinate the protagonists into the Whisperers lifestyle, however realized in the long run that she aimed to kill everybody. As a substitute of preventing her on it, although, the seemingly reformed Negan known as her a badass and joined the others in taking pictures flaming arrows. Does that imply he is 100% with the Whisperers now, or is that this all a part of an extended con?
How Will Michonne’s Return Have an effect on The Whisperer War?
Past her transient appearances in trailers for the again half of Season 10, The Walking Useless followers final noticed Michonne within the midseason finale “The World Earlier than,” through which she set off to accompany Kevin Carroll’s Virgil again to a Naval base as a way to purchase weapons to assist in defeating the Whisperers. It seems to be like Michonne is perhaps too late to thwart the villains’ earliest War efforts, however for all we all know, she could very effectively on the Whisperer horde’s periphery, approaching quietly and awaiting the right second to take Alpha and Beta out. Okay, so it virtually undoubtedly will not be that straightforward, however I do hope Michonne returns quickly, and with sufficient ammo to show the Whisperers into Swiss cheese.
Will Alpha Kill Lydia, Or Vice Versa?
After Lydia principally shit throughout Alpha’s plans to have her daughter assume management inside the nomadic group, the Whisperers’ head honcho has renewed her bloodlust in a big manner. Understanding this present, Lydia and Alpha will little question have a minimum of yet one more confrontation earlier than all is alleged and performed, and I’m fairly assured that meet-up will finish in a brutal loss of life. Lydia has already refused to kill Alpha, being the non-evil individual she is, so it is a bit extra seemingly that Alpha would be the lethal aggressor in that state of affairs. Ten cool factors to each girls in the event that they nip their household tree within the bud by killing one another.
Ought to We Be Fearful About Father Gabriel Now?
The Walking Useless‘s Whisperers War arc didn’t finish effectively for Father Gabriel in Robert Kirkman’s comedian ebook, with the God-fearing priest being killed after clumsily falling off a ladder. I am unable to think about the TV present will give Seth Gilliam’s Father Gabriel the identical destiny, however that does not imply I am assured that Gabe will make it out alive. The character has actually embraced extra of an Previous Testomony method to justice the place the Whisperers are involved, and he is arguably by no means had this a lot self-confidence earlier than. So he is both going to die quickly, or he will have that confidence stripped from him in another painful manner.
Will Eugene Survive Lengthy Sufficient To Meet Stephanie?
“Morning Star” progressed Eugene’s relationship along with his radio buddy Stephanie, as he broke protocol and informed her he was in Virginia. Although Rosita introduced a small hiccup by unwittingly responding to Stephanie, all was effectively in the long run, and a plan was set for Eugene to satisfy up with Stephanie at some rail yards in Charleston, West Virginia. That assembly will virtually undoubtedly arrange one of many comedian’s most partaking arcs, with the survivors discovering the Commonwealth neighborhood, however it’s doable none of it is going to occur if Eugene will get killed through the Whisperers War.
Will Magna And Connie Return?
As a lot because it most likely sucks for Magna and Connie to be caught in that cave system with all these walkers, they’re truly fairly fortunate to be lacking out on the Whisperers’ assault on Hilltop. Not that they might see it that manner, in fact, since they’re little question determined to get again to Yumiko, Kelly and everybody else. With Alpha and the Whisperers now absolutely engaged in battle, although, will that current the perfect alternative for Magna and Connie to find a manner out of the caves? Hopefully so, and whereas we’re hoping, perhaps they will stumble throughout a bunch of water-filled canteens and protein bars as quickly as they get out.
Is Ezekiel Going To Sacrifice Himself?
Since splitting with Carol within the aftermath of Henry’s loss of life, Khary Peyton’s Ezekiel misplaced his narrative footing in The Walking Useless, along with his (presumably legit) thyroid most cancers making the character’s endgame all of the extra imminent. “Morning Star” featured him having one final bed room hurrah with Carol, in addition to the most important heart-to-heart dialog he might have presumably skilled with Daryl (full with a most cancers reference), so it undoubtedly seems as if the present is setting him as much as die quickly. Contemplating that Daryl convo was concerning the neighborhood’s youngsters, I would not be too stunned if Ezekiel finally ends up sacrificing himself as a way to save the children…or Carol, since it is going to most likely be for Carol.
Will Any Former Walking Useless Characters Return For Flashbacks?
That shot of these colourful portraits (seen above) could not have been something greater than a momentary pre-battle reminder of the beloved characters who misplaced their lives in years previous, in the identical vein as Ezekiel name-checking Henry when he gave Lydia the boy’s outdated armor. However as Walking Useless followers are effectively conscious, this present’s inventive group likes to convey acquainted faces again into the fold within the midst of main moments, and if the Whisperers War finally ends up being as lethal and damaging because it seems to be, survivors like Carol and Daryl could very effectively be visited by visions of deceased characters comparable to Glenn, Beth, Jesus or the aforementioned Henry. (OR RICK GRIMES!)
How Is Daryl Even Bodily In a position To Combat?
After his combat with Alpha, Daryl appeared like he would not have been in a position to learn a ebook with out collapsing attributable to ache, a lot much less strolling round for hours on finish after which partaking in a large-scale bodily battle. Such is life when one not too long ago had a knife plunged into their thigh. And but there Daryl was on each frontline possible, and I am fairly positive even Kelly’s limp was extra distinguished than his was. That is a tremendous restoration charge for somebody floating between communities which have the WORST monitor file for preserving medical doctors alive.
BONUS QUESTION: Can Negan Get A Masks With Higher Hair?
Not a variety of commentary on this one. I simply assume Negan’s Whisperer masks is grosser than most others, largely due to the gunky hair strands.
With solutions to those questions and extra on the best way, The Walking Useless airs Sunday nights on AMC at 9:00 p.m. ET. Head to our Winter and Spring premiere schedule to see what new and returning reveals are on the best way.
