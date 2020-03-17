The Walking Dead Brings Back Long-Dead Character In Bizarre Way For Michonne’s Final Episode

Go away a Remark
Spoilers under for these aren’t but caught up with The Walking Dead’s most present episodes.
The Walking Dead has gone to some unusual locations to this point in Season 10 – with Negan and Alpha’s short-term kinship sitting entrance and middle – and it appears to be like just like the artistic crew saved that streak going for Danai Gurira’s ultimate episode as Michonne. AMC debuted the opening minutes of the upcoming episode, titled “What We Turned,” which options the archival return of a personality we’ve not seen for the reason that Season three finale, Laurie Holden’s Andrea.
Fairly than getting actress Laurie Holden again for the Season 10 episode – she was publicly not very happy about the best way her character was killed off – showrunner Angela Kang reincorporated footage of Andrea from the Season 2 finale right into a twisted flashback of types for Michonne. Test it out under, and skim on to see why this may not bode nicely for Michonne.
Wild, proper? For those that did not watch, or weren’t in a position to, this opening sequence encompasses a hooded Danai Gurira in flashback mode, as soon as once more along with her two chained-up walker “pets.” As she walked via the woods, she heard a gunshot after which witnessed Andrea working within the distance. This is the place the scene began to take a sharper flip away from how the scenario performed out in Season 2’s “Beside the Dying Fireplace.”
In the primary place, the brightness was ramped up in order that it was not a nighttime scene. Second, Michonne made a starkly totally different selection after she witnessed Andrea’s struggles towards encroaching walkers. Fairly than stepping in and taking these walkers out, Michonne as a substitute selected to stroll away, and Andrea’s screams made it clear she was getting chomped by the zombies.
As attention-grabbing as the rest is the look on Michonne’s face all through the opening sequence. She at occasions appeared barely confused about why she’s reliving moments from her previous. However then when she left the struggling Andrea behind, the disgust on her face implied that she was certainly punishing Andrea for having defected to facet with The Governor and the Woodbury people.
So what does this all imply for the massive image? It is clearly not completely clear but, nevertheless it’s in all probability protected to imagine that that is some form of dream sequence through which Michonne is presumably rectifying a number of the choices she made up to now. One of many latest photographs from the upcoming episode seems to indicate Michonne being saved captive in a room, so it is probably that issues get harmful as soon as she and Virgil make it again to the Naval base the place his household is supposedly hiding out.
Whereas it is not overtly troubling to know that Michonne goes again over what could also be her largest regrets in her post-apocalyptic life, that second particularly brings up some issues. Had Michonne not saved Andrea at that very second, she may by no means have met up with Rick and the remainder of the survivors, and thus may not have discovered love or had kids once more. Contemplating Rick has been lacking for ages, maybe her ache has compiled in such a manner that she needs none of it will have occurred. Most likely not, however possibly.
I actually hope this is not a type of conditions like Tyreese’s demise, and Rick’s near-death expertise, the place former characters return after which one thing terrible occurs. We need to see Michonne studying that Rick remains to be alive, after which making the trek to search out him.
Does this imply we would additionally see David Morrissey’s The Governor once more throughout Michonne’s ultimate episode, or another long-gone characters from yesteryear? It is undoubtedly going to be an emotional episode, nevertheless it goes.
Test it out when The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights on AMC at 9:00 p.m. ET.
