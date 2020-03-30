The Walking Dead Confirmed Beta’s Celebrity Identity Before The Whisperers

Later into the Whisperers Warfare, Comedian Beta found Aaron and Jesus sleeping within the forest, and after a short rumble, he received shot by means of the chest. Before he truly died, Jesus and Aaron lifted his masks and have been shocked to find that Beta was truly a well-known former basketball participant, which performed into the villain’s peak and his shocking agility for somebody so giant. Frighteningly sufficient, Beta briefly beneficial properties consciousness solely to holler out that he would not have a reputation earlier than absolutely falling sufferer to his wounds.