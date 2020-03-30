The Walking Dead Confirmed Beta’s Celebrity Identity Before The Whisperers

Go away a Remark
Main spoilers beneath for the most recent episode of The Walking Dead, titled “Take a look at the Flowers.”
After the stunning demise/beheading of Samantha Morton’s Alpha, everybody knew that her second-in-command Beta would flip the fuck out in some unspecified time in the future. Whereas that is undoubtedly nonetheless going to occur, this week’s episode gave the hulking behemoth a while to mourn in his personal unsettling methods. Fortunately sufficient, his reflective side-trek gave followers had an upswing for followers, in that it lastly confirmed who Beta was earlier than The Whisperers and earlier than the walker outbreak.
After a short easter egg beforehand popped up in Concern the Walking Dead Season 5 that hinted at Ryan Hurst’s Beta probably being a musician in his previous life, The Walking Dead‘s newest episode supplied some definitive proof on that entrance. It seems Beta was previously a country-western-esque act who glided by the stage title Half Moon. And one who was apparently well-known sufficient to have a reside album get a vinyl launch.
How The Walking Dead Revealed Beta’s Identity
It began with Beta’s rage-inducing discovery of Alpha’s head shoved atop one of many border’s stakes. After making it painfully clear to his fellow Whisperers that he would by no means be serious about taking over the Alpha title, Beta set out on a pilgrimage of kinds, as “suggested” by Alpha’s zombified head.
Beta ended up contained in the trashed-up stays of the Grand Resort, situated in a small space’s rinky-dink downtown strip. Whoever had settled there most just lately had undoubtedly been a musician, with a lot of guitars scattered round the principle residing quarters, in addition to tons of vinyls to go together with a report participant. (To not point out what gave the impression to be a suicide be aware written as if it have been track lyrics: “These 2 eyes see 1 fact.”)
Before Beta discovered the album that definitively revealed his pre-outbreak identification, he noticed a blood-spattered Half Moon poster on the wall promoting a reside live performance with “the legend himself for one evening solely,” talking to only how well-liked the musician was earlier than the shit hit the fan across the globe. Particularly since Ryan Hurst is simply 43 years outdated, which suggests he would have nonetheless been in his early 30s when he was dubbed a legend enjoying “one evening solely” reveals.
Seeing that poster made Beta fully flip out. Not solely did he rip the poster off the wall, however he additionally smashed an acoustic guitar over something in attain. After calming down, although, Beta found the vinyl for his Stay in Live performance album recorded in Austin. As a substitute of smashing it to bits, Beta truly decides to hearken to it. Not a lot as an ego journey, thoughts you.
Beta units audio system up in order that the music is blasting by means of the close by space, which pulls in an enormous crowd of walkers for Beta to steer again to the Whisperers. He legitimately smiles because it’s occurring – he smiles! – and makes use of the event to completely repair up his masks, after Thora Birch’s Mary had ripped it throughout their scuffle. Fittingly, he used pores and skin from Alpha’s walker head to finish the look.
How Beta Discovered Alpha And Revealed His Identity In The Comedian E-book
It is completely comprehensible why showrunner Angela Kang and her inventive workforce selected to alter the comedian format for the way Beta found Alpha’s demise. As a substitute of discovering her head, because it went within the TV present, Comedian Beta found solely her headless physique, since Negan took her head to ship to Rick as proof of his loyalty to the trigger. With out Rick round anymore on the present, it was extra vital to make use of Alpha’s head as a psychological weapon towards her followers.
In contrast to how issues went within the TV present, The Walking Dead comedian e book did not a lot draw consideration to Beta’s actual identification, past displaying how vital it was for him to maintain his masks on always. To the purpose the place he had zero drawback killing fellow Whisperers in the event that they attempt to take away it.
Later into the Whisperers Warfare, Comedian Beta found Aaron and Jesus sleeping within the forest, and after a short rumble, he received shot by means of the chest. Before he truly died, Jesus and Aaron lifted his masks and have been shocked to find that Beta was truly a well-known former basketball participant, which performed into the villain’s peak and his shocking agility for somebody so giant. Frighteningly sufficient, Beta briefly beneficial properties consciousness solely to holler out that he would not have a reputation earlier than absolutely falling sufferer to his wounds.
With the Whisperers Warfare set to kick into excessive gear sooner or later (although we cannot get the correct Season 10 finale till later this yr), The Walking Dead has two episodes left in its present run, and airs Sunday nights on AMC at 9:00 p.m.
