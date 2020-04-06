The Walking Dead Ended On A Huge Whisperers Cliffhanger, But The Real Finale Won’t Air For A While

Go away a Remark
*Spoilers beneath for The Walking Dead’s newest episode, which serves as a short lived season ender. *
Holy hell! Season 10’s penultimate episode could not have appeared extra weirdly timed, contemplating The Walking Dead solely JUST used Danai Gurira’s remaining episode to meta-reference probably the most notorious cliffhangers surrounding Glenn’s loss of life and Negan’s lineup. To not point out the “trapped within the cave” ending that capped off the midseason finale. Regardless, “The Tower” and the Whisperers delivered a reasonably masterful cliffhanger for the franchise, each on a macro stage and on a few micro ranges.
The cause why this cliffhanger is so significantly impactful is as a result of post-production on The Walking Dead‘s respectable season finale – Episode 16, “A Sure Doom” – bought delayed as soon as Hollywood went into lockdown-mode, and there is at present no concrete signal for when followers can anticipate to see it air on AMC. For now, although, let’s concentrate on the place issues left off.
Beta And The Whisperers’ Herd Swarm The Hospital
After just lately gathering a walker herd whereas embracing his musical previous, Ryan Hurst’s Beta continued his “I am Not Alpha” marketing campaign by taking his zombified military into Alexandria and past to proceed wreaking havoc on the varied communities. Fortunately, (most of) the protagonists bought the soar on that plan by vacating Alexandria and taking over short-term shelter inside a close-by hospital. At the very least, it began out as a fortunate plan.
Beta has now gone alpha-the-deep-end, we’ll name it, and is now following and responding to the voices in his head as if the recommendation was being whispered to him by the encompassing walkers. Sane or not, Beta delivered his monstrous reward to the hospital’s ER doorways proper because the episode ended, making it seem like Episode 16 goes to be a wild close-quarters battle with everybody contained in the hospital unable to instantly inform the walkers from the Whisperers.
Within the Walking Dead comedian e-book, Hilltop bought burned after Alpha’s loss of life, and Alexandria additionally bought demolished, so the TV present has already flipped these moments round. It is presumed that the hospital switcheroo was introduced in in order that Alexandria will (hopefully) nonetheless be standing when the Whisperers Conflict is concluded. Will we see Beta and Negan go face to face within the true season finale later this yr? This is hoping!
Aaron And Alden Get Caught Spying
To be anticipated, the Whisperers’ actions had been being tracked by a few of the good guys, with Aaron and Alden serving because the restricted scouting group. They had been speaking by radio, however because it all the time goes in these conditions, the radio stopped working when it wanted to probably the most, and Aaron and Alden bought busted by a bunch of weaponized Whisperers.
Sadly, Aaron and Alden’s fates had been left fully up within the air on the finish of the episode. One may assume that the Whisperers tried torturing them for details about the hospital hideaway, after which probably killed then after they weren’t helpful anymore. I am not going to imagine that final bit, thoughts you, however I’ll say that Daryl and Judith’s encounter with that Whisperers scout did not enhance any optimism about Aaron and Alden’s survival probabilities.
Daryl And Judith Are Caught Outdoors The Hospital
It is laborious to inform whether or not Daryl and Judith at the moment are safer outdoors the hospital as Beta’s herd is about to assault, or whether or not they’re extra in danger to getting swarmed themselves. We know they are not going to die in Episode 16, particularly after having that massive and tearful heart-to-heart dialog. This present can’t and won’t come to an finish with out reuniting Judith and Rick Grimes, no matter how carefully issues may play out in these films as they did with the comics.
Nonetheless, we additionally know that Daryl and Judith should not the type of characters that might willingly sit again with out attempting to save lots of everybody within the hospital. As such, they will be dealing with some hassle within the subsequent episode. But might they probably run into Lauren Cohan’s Maggie in some unspecified time in the future whereas attempting to determine a method into the hospital? The place is Maggie going to come back into this story once more?
Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra updates on when The Walking Dead will return to AMC for the official Season 10 season finale.
