The Walking Dead Fans Are Upset About Laura, And So Is Actress Lindsley Register

SPOILERS forward from The Walking Dead Season 10, Episode 10, “Stalker,” which aired Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Going into this week on The Walking Dead Season 10, we have been warned “Stalker” would give a shock ending to a personality who had been on the AMC present since Season 7. That character was revealed to be Laura. She was launched as certainly one of Negan’s Saviors within the Walking Dead episode referred to as “The Cell” in 2016 and exited through a cell when attempting to save lots of Gamma from Beta.
The reformed Savior grew to become a fan favourite. These followers have been at first confused about her destiny after which upset when Speaking Dead confirmed Laura had died — however there was no interview with Laura actress Lindsley Register to offer closure on what occurred.
That is one of many tweets Lindsley Register retweeted on her personal account.
I can perceive how she wasn’t introduced as being on Speaking Dead upfront, since that has grow to be one thing of a spoiler, however they may’ve taped one thing or had her name in. At any price, Lindsley Register has seen Walking Dead followers’ outpouring of grief and assist. She’s been retweeting a number of posts, together with sharing her personal temporary ideas on the unhappy however noble departure:
Despite the fact that Laura was by no means a primary character, she grew to become a favourite supporting character for a lot of Walking Dead followers. Lindsley Register appreciated the love:
Fans — and Lindsley Register — appreciated that Laura died a hero:
Laura had an unbelievable arc throughout 20 episodes on the present — beginning as one of many Saviors and ending as one of many leaders in Alexandria:
Not like some Walking Dead stars, it would not sound like Lindsley Register was keen to go away the present. What’s subsequent? We nonetheless need to dig up Connie and Magna, Carol has to take care of the guilt from what she did, and I nonetheless need to get better from that Alpha and Negan intercourse from the midseason premiere.
Subsequent week, although, it is Hilltop’s flip to take care of The Whisperers. That occurs in The Walking Dead Season 10’s “Morning Star,” which airs Sunday, March eight at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.
