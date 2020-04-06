The Walking Dead Finale Video Reveals Why Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Returns

Go away a Remark
Spoilers under for the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead Season 10.
When The Walking Dead aired Rick Grimes’ closing episode, the present additionally took away one other main character in Lauren Cohan’s Maggie, although there was all the time the idea that the character would return once more at one level down the highway. Followers are at present at that time, though manufacturing on Season 10’s massive finale wasn’t capable of meet everybody midway, because it was halted as a consequence of self-quarantining efforts nationwide. Fortunately, The Walking Dead was capable of ship a season finale video that exposed not solely a primary take a look at Maggie’s return, but additionally why Maggie is coming again within the first place.
The battle-ready video might be watched under, with all issues Maggie-related coming in on the finish. Test it out!
Let’s all take a second to soak up an enormous breath of aid that Lauren Cohan’s Maggie is coming again, and that she does not seem like affected by any main accidents suffered wherever she has been settled down. Cleverly sufficient, the video solely exhibits us Maggie out within the woods, the place it is principally inconceivable to determine what her important location is. She may technically be anyplace from Maine to Oregon to the world proper outdoors Alexandria’s partitions, although none of these appear fairly logical.
After celebrating the under first take a look at Season 10 Maggie, we will begin speaking about why Maggie is selecting now to return to the narrative.
Contemplating we have not recognized the place Maggie has been, we have not been absolutely conscious of how she’s been preserving involved with everybody else past the sporadic radio communication. However since radio communication might be overheard by others, and is not essentially the most reliable, the protagonists needed to rely partly on written communication stored secret from outsiders’ eyes and ears.
Maggie is seen opening up a half-buried field the place she finds a relatively morbid observe from Ezekiel regarding the current atrocities that everybody suffered on the gross fingers of the Whisperers. (We all know it is from Ezekiel since he referenced “my son Henry,” in addition to his identify being briefly seen on the underside of the letter because it’s unfolded.) So, assuming that this letter was left at a very location midway between Maggie’s curently location and her former houses, it may be assumed that she’s going to quickly help in serving to hold everybody protected from Beta’s massive hospital horde that served because the penultimate episode’s massive cliffhanger. Until she for some cause would arrive again there too late to do something, which might really feel like a little bit of a wasted alternative.
Will Maggie’s live-action return replicate on her comedian guide storyline in any respect? (Minus, you realize, that entire Dante storyline being fully completely different from the supply materials.) Will she come again with a bone to select over Negan’s continued survival? Or will she return merely as an act of preserving her associates protected? Hopefully we’ll get some solutions from the Season 10 finale, since showrunner Angela Kang most likely will not offer up any particular solutions anytime quickly. However not less than we all know Cohan might be again for Season 11 in full!
The Walking Dead will return to AMC sooner or later later this 12 months with the official Season 10 finale, after which will presumably additionally return later this 12 months for Season 11, though updates on any new episode productions might be coming solely after Hollywood and different filming places are allowed to get again into the motions. Within the meantime, take a look at all the opposite exhibits which have been delayed in current weeks.
