The Walking Dead Finale Video Reveals Why Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Returns

Maggie is seen opening up a half-buried field the place she finds a relatively morbid observe from Ezekiel regarding the current atrocities that everybody suffered on the gross fingers of the Whisperers. (We all know it is from Ezekiel since he referenced “my son Henry,” in addition to his identify being briefly seen on the underside of the letter because it’s unfolded.) So, assuming that this letter was left at a very location midway between Maggie’s curently location and her former houses, it may be assumed that she’s going to quickly help in serving to hold everybody protected from Beta’s massive hospital horde that served because the penultimate episode’s massive cliffhanger. Until she for some cause would arrive again there too late to do something, which might really feel like a little bit of a wasted alternative.