The Walking Dead gets 2020 Christmas special

Juggernaut horror franchise The Walking Dead will get its personal Christmas special this 12 months, though it may not be fairly what you’re imagining.

Reasonably than being a full episode of the drama collection with an underlying festive theme, The Walking Dead Vacation Special will as an alternative be an occasion hosted by tv presenter Chris Hardwick.

Hardwick is presently the host of companion collection Speaking Dead, which presents dialogue and evaluation on the newest developments from the zombie-ravaged universe.

It has not but been introduced who will probably be participating within the Christmas special, nor what the precise format will probably be, however AMC has promised “fan-favourite solid members” will seem on the present.

The newest collection of Speaking Dead has needed to welcome visitors just about resulting from journey restrictions necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s doubtless the identical will probably be true right here as COVID-19 instances are on the rise.

The special episode will probably be out there on US streaming service AMC+ from Sunday thirteenth December, with a UK broadcaster but to be confirmed.

Within the UK, Speaking Dead has beforehand been broadcast on FOX UK, that means the special may probably discover its method there in time for Christmas too.

The Walking Dead is likely one of the franchises that has been most affected by coronavirus, which has brought on prolonged manufacturing delays on season ten and in addition noticed newest spin-off The Walking Dead: World Past pushed six months from its April premiere to October.

AMC just lately introduced that the long-running collection can be ending with its eleventh season, however the universe will dwell on in a slate of deliberate spin-off exhibits, together with one for unlikely The Walking Dead duo Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride).

As well as, Andrew Lincoln’s unique protagonist Rick Grimes is deliberate to be getting a trilogy of spin-off movies after departing The Walking Dead in season 9, however manufacturing has been slowed by the pandemic.

The Walking Dead is obtainable to stream on Amazon Prime Video.