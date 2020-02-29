The Walking Dead Is Giving A Surprise Ending To A Character On Show Since Season 7

What about Cyndie, although? Sydney Park began as Cyndie in Season 7 and the Oceanside resident returned in Season 10. This explicit tease might not be about her, and I would not be stunned if it is a couple of extra minor character. Simply somebody we have gotten used to seeing. However which may be fallacious too. I am avoiding any spoilers, so the reply could also be on the market, however I am not searching for it out.