The Walking Dead Is Giving A Surprise Ending To A Character On Show Since Season 7

The Walking Dead Season 10 returned for its first episode of 2020 on February 23 and put the “Squeeze” on a number of characters. Whereas everyone seems to be speaking about Negan and Alpha’s horny (however so not horny) time and the newest version of All people Hates Carol, hold an eye fixed out for a personality who has been round since Season 7 to have what’s billed as a “shock ending” this Sunday, March 1.
The March 1, 2020 episode is known as “Stalker,” and AMC’s official synopsis says this: “The group should defend Alexandria from a threatening outdoors pressure.” The promo confirmed Gamma (Thora Birch) displaying up in Alexandria, and in addition what regarded like Beta (Ryan Hurst) showing to rise from a grave in Alexandria. That is along with Daryl, Carol, and buddies desirous to rescue Connie and Magna from that cave collapse. This is the promo:
On high of that, we ought to be ready to say goodbye to somebody. TVLine answered a fan’s query on when The Walking Dead would kill Alpha, as a result of the fan mentioned he was uninterested in the Whisperers. This is the reply, which teases the shock ending coming this weekend:
Dealing with a Huge Dangerous is like making a walker-skin masks — it takes some time. Within the meantime, you possibly can stay up for the villainess moving into one hell of a knock-down drag-out combat in Sunday’s ‘Stalker,’ Daryl proving simply how far he’ll go to attempt to save Connie (OK, and Magna), and a shock ending for a personality who’s been round since Season 7.
Daryl and Connie followers might deal with that half, or Alpha’s huge combat, however who’s getting a shock ending? I’ve to think about it is not a significant character or they’d phrase it a bit in another way in that tease. Final week, TVLine teased The Walking Dead‘s 2020 midseason premiere would change Daryl and Carol’s relationship ceaselessly and, yep, we noticed that occur. So now we’ve got this new tease about an ending for somebody who has been on the present since Season 7.
You will recall that The Walking Dead Season 7, which aired from 2016-2017, began with Negan killing Abraham and Glenn. After that, hundreds of thousands of viewers left the present however a bunch of recent characters arrived. We went into the Kingdom for the primary time and in addition met extra individuals at Negan’s Sanctuary, and Tara went to Oceanside. New individuals had been launched in any respect the communities, together with Hilltop.
Main characters launched in Season 7 embody Khary Payton as Ezekiel, and Cooper Andrews as Jerry. We had been simply nervous for Jerry within the Walking Dead Season 10 midseason premiere, however he is OK for now. Connie and Magna weren’t launched till Season 9, so I am considering they both make it out OK or we do not hear something about their fates this weekend.
What about Cyndie, although? Sydney Park began as Cyndie in Season 7 and the Oceanside resident returned in Season 10. This explicit tease might not be about her, and I would not be stunned if it is a couple of extra minor character. Simply somebody we have gotten used to seeing. However which may be fallacious too. I am avoiding any spoilers, so the reply could also be on the market, however I am not searching for it out.
The Walking Dead has been struggling within the rankings since Season 7, however the Season 10 midseason premiere did tick up a bit. It is fairly frequent for premieres, midseason premieres, and finales to have the most effective rankings.
Nonetheless, 3.5 million viewers and a 1.2 score in the important thing 18-49 demo is not nice, particularly when in comparison with The Walking Dead Season 7 premiere, which had 17.03 million viewers and a wild 8.four score. Everybody tuned in for the reply to who Negan Lucille-d. However then the present received too hopeless, as AMC admitted, and misplaced many followers. We additionally misplaced many main characters, with Danai Gurira’s Michonne leaving this season, as Lauren Cohan’s Maggie lastly returns.
However some followers are nonetheless sticking with The Walking Dead Season 10 — and past? — and so they’ll see this shock ending play out nonetheless it performs out on Sunday, March 1 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.
