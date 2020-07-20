The Walking Dead movie script “cooked to perfection” by the pandemic delay

The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman says the coronavirus pandemic has paradoxically performed into their palms as a result of they’ve had the surprising luxurious of having the ability to “prepare dinner the script” for the Rick Grimes spin-off movie till it’s good.

Kirkman instructed The Walking Dead followers throughout Skybound Leisure’s Skybound Xpo panel: “There’s tons of stuff happening behind the scenes… I don’t need anybody to suppose that we’re simply type of ready round for this pandemic to finish.”

In accordance to nme.com he added: “I’d say that, if something, the pandemic goes to make a number of motion pictures higher. I believe the Rick Grimes movie chief amongst them, simply because we’re getting much more time to prepare dinner this factor and ensure it’s good.”

The Walking Dead movie has been on the playing cards for 2 years, ever since British star Andrew Lincoln left the function of Grimes on the post-apocalyptic AMC TV present, and is deliberate to be the first of a trilogy which follows the exploits of Grimes after he and Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh had been taken away by a Civic Republic Army helicopter in season 9.

Lincoln left the Georgia-based present after eight years as the central, heroic character of Grimes to spend extra time along with his younger household in Britain.

The Walking Dead govt producer David Alpert stated the challenge was “coming alongside in a giant approach” and promised “we’ve one thing thrilling, distinctive and totally different”.

Earlier this yr, The Walking Dead present runner Scott Gimple stated the large display screen scope of the challenge meant the drama could be heightened, “and simply as we’re going to the motion pictures — and it’s the motion pictures correct, suitably broad display screen — we’re going to be filling that display screen with a brand-new world.”

McIntosh lately instructed one other followers’ panel: “I’ll or might not be doing a Walking Dead movie that Andy [Andrew Lincoln] is concerned in, enjoying Rick. Let’s see what occurs.”

Make of that what you’ll.

