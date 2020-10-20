The Walking Dead season 11 release date | solid, plot, final season

After an especially lengthy wait, the final episode of The Walking Dead season 10 – not counting subsequent 12 months’s “bonus” episodes – lastly arrived earlier this month.

For a lot of followers the episode proved definitely worth the wait, with Maggie’s return excellently establishing the long-running present’s eleventh season, which is about to be the final instalment of the principle collection.

Manufacturing on the final season may see a couple of variations to the standard means of issues, what with the continued impact of the coronavirus pandemic, however showrunner Angela Kang has revealed that the crew are “pondering exterior the field” to search out methods of constructing the zombie-filled present attainable.

And the top received’t actually be the top both – there are quite a few spin-off tasks within the works, with varied solid members having teased potential spin-offs through the present’s New York Comedian Con panel, with Daryl and Carol confirmed for their very own present and and a Maggie spin-off rumoured too.

Learn on for extra info on season 11’s release date, storylines and rumoured spin-offs.

When is The Walking Dead season 11 launched?

It might be some time earlier than we’ve any exact particulars concerning the release date for season 11, but it surely’s anticipated that the season will start in late 2021, with the second half airing in 2022.

The season is about to be epic in size, with as many as 24 episodes break up into two separate batches, and we’ll let you already know as quickly as we get information of the official release dates.

Earlier than then, although, followers have some further season 10 episodes to sit up for – with six bonus episodes having been introduced in July. Showrunner Angela Kang lately informed RadioTimes.com and different press that, the episodes would “dive actually deeply into a few of these characters that we’ve. It’s a form of targeted, nearly extra anthology-like storytelling in a few of them.”

Is The Walking Dead season 11 the final season?

Sure, sadly the principle Walking Dead storyline will end with the eleventh season – however there’s nonetheless much more to come back from the franchise on the whole.

When the announcement was made revealing that the eleventh season could be the final, an extra two spin-off reveals have been introduced, becoming a member of the pre-existing Concern the Walking Dead and the upcoming The Walking Dead: World Past, whereas a collection of Rick Grimes spin-off films are additionally within the pipeline.

Scott Gimple, Chief Content material Officer for the Walking Dead franchise mentioned: “It’s been 10 years ‘gone bye;’ what lies forward are two extra to come back and tales and tales to inform past that.

“What’s clear is that this present has been concerning the residing, made by a passionate solid, crew of author/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the imaginative and prescient put forth by Robert Kirkman in his good comedian — and supported by one of the best followers on the planet.

“Now we have plenty of thrilling story left to inform on TWD, after which, this finish will likely be a starting of extra Walking Dead — model new tales and characters, acquainted faces and locations, new voices, and new mythologies. This will likely be a grand finale that can result in new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives.”

There’s additionally lately been information of a possible Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBridge) spinoff, which wouldn’t air till 2023, the actors teased on the New York Comedian Con Metaverse panel.

“I believe it’s nice that individuals are getting excited and have one thing to sit up for,” actress Melissa McBride mentioned. “Daryl and Carol do have plenty of followers on the market, [who] had even talked about how enjoyable it will be to see them have a derivative. I’m excited!”

“All these characters have gotten to the purpose the place they will cope with, and typically not cope with, one another in our small group,” Reedus added. “While you take these two characters and put them on the street they usually go see who’s neglected on the planet, how do you … it’s like popping out of jail, form of. You form of should re-adapt to individuals.”

In the meantime, Lauren Cohan, who performs Maggie within the collection, informed Leisure Weekly that there are “murmurings” of a possible collection focussing on her character.

“I do know that there are murmurings of an prolonged story with Maggie when the official mothership is finished. And so similar to you and I talked a few 12 months or two years in the past now, no matter it was, that’s cool,” she mentioned.

The Walking Dead season 11 solid

(*11*)



Jace Downs/AMC



Barring any shock exits within the six “bonus” episodes set to spherical off season 10, you’ll be able to count on all of season 10’s important solid to return for The Walking Dead’s final run, together with: Norman Reedus as Daryl, Melissa McBridge as Carol, Christian Serratos as Rosita, Josh McDermitt as Eugene, Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel, Ross Marquand as Aaron, Khary Payton as Ezekiel, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan.

It’s additionally doubtless that Lauren Cohan will play a serious half as Maggie Rhee after she returned to the present in dramatic style within the season 10 finale two years after leaving the present. And there have even been some rumours that Andrew Lincoln may return as Rick Grimes, with Reedus saying that he’s tried to persuade his former co-star to return for the final season. We’ll let you already know when it turns into clear which different actors will likely be starring within the final season – with each new and returning characters more likely to characteristic.

The Walking Dead season 11 spoilers

With 24 episodes forward, it appears doubtless that the final season isn’t precisely going to be gentle on motion and drama.

At this stage of proceedings plot particulars are fairly laborious to come back by, but it surely’s possible that the season will give attention to the introduction of The Commonwealth and the aftermath of The Whisperer Warfare.

And followers are unlikely to search out too many hints about what may occur by trying on the comedian e-book supply materials – the TV present has already strayed fairly removed from the plot of the comics.

Nonetheless, showrunner Angela Kang teased at New York Comedian-Con’s current The Walking Dead panel that the producers have been having to “suppose exterior the field” relating to COVID restrictions.

“It’s not going to be that form of factor as a result of we will’t have 300 zombie extras and other people [with] faces smashed collectively, with mouths far and wide,” she mentioned. “However, the factor that’s been actually cool is we’ve needed to suppose exterior the field. Like, methods to make issues nonetheless really feel actually scary and actually cool and actually emotional, whereas being slightly extra cognisant of, like, how many individuals are in a scene.”

“Like, are there methods to do that the place individuals are not consistently in one another’s faces? Hopefully, when the viewers watches it, they received’t actually really feel the issues we’re doing.”

(*11*)



FOX



She added that they’ll be diving “actually deeply into these actually cool character tales” within the upcoming episodes, however wouldn’t give away any clues to which characters they is perhaps.

“We’ve received positively a narrative that plenty of comedian e-book followers have been ready for for a really very long time, and I like this script. So, you already know, we’ll get to tease issues otherwise. There are limitations however I believe it’s additionally been a very cool inventive problem on the identical time.”

When season 11 does come round, we’re certain to see some friction between Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who returned to the present for the season 10 finale, and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who killed Maggie’s husband Glenn in season seven.

Talking to Leisure Weekly, Cohan revealed: “I haven’t been privy to those saving graces of Negan’s or his nice relationship with youngsters or his affinity for animals. I don’t know any of this. And even when I did… So, it’s going to be loads.”

She added: “It’s positively going to be loads when she comes again. I’m so jonesing to get into it. It’s actually, it’s fricking nice. And I couldn’t be doing it with anyone extra enjoyable than Jeffrey [Dean Morgan]. It’s simply, we’re actually amped. It’s nice.”

The Walking Dead season 11 trailer

We’re nonetheless some time away from the release of the season so no trailer is forthcoming simply but – however we’ll let you already know as quickly as one turns into accessible!

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.