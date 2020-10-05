The Walking Dead showrunner teases “thrilling twists” in bonus season 10 episodes

The explosive finale of The Walking Dead‘s tenth collection might have solely simply aired, however showrunner Angela Kang has hinted that there’s much more to come back in the six bonus episodes anticipated to air early subsequent 12 months.

Chatting with RadioTimes.com(*10*) and different press, Kang revealed the additional episodes will see some “thrilling twists”.

“So, with out getting too spoilery, I can tease that these six episodes to come back, there can be some hopefully thrilling twists in these tales. They dive actually deeply into a few of these characters that we now have. It’s a sort of targeted, nearly extra anthology-like storytelling in a few of them,” she mentioned.

Whereas Kang didn’t go into an excessive amount of element in regards to the twists, she did tease that we’ll “study some issues about Maggie [Lauren Cohan]”, who returned to the present through the collection 10 finale after disappearing the season earlier than.

She added: “And, you already know, we are going to study extra about what occurred on the finish of what was our deliberate finale, episode 16, in the previous few minutes of that episode.”

Season 10’s finale was initially meant to air in April, however as a result of COVID-19, the episode was pushed again to October and 6 bonus episodes have been introduced to spherical off the season subsequent 12 months.

The Walking Dead season 11, which is because of begin filming this month, would be the present’s final, nonetheless Kang has revealed that it’ll be a “super-sized season in two components”.

“We’re very a lot, proper now, in a stage of attempting to reorient to… like, manufacturing sort of operating during, fairly than doing a sure quantity, after which there’s a big break whereas we’re simply writing,” she mentioned. “And, you already know, we’re simply attempting to determine learn how to inform an important story over the 30 episodes that we now have but to movie and to air.”

Further reporting by Michael Potts.