The Walking Dead spin-off will premiere in 2020, says AMC boss

The upcoming Walking Dead spin-off will meet its new premiere date in late 2020, regardless of manufacturing issues brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Walking Dead: World Past is a brand new sequence, set in the identical universe because the zombie drama, a few group of youngsters born and raised in a post-apocalyptic society dominated by undead monsters.

The present completed filming earlier than the coronavirus pandemic halted a lot of peculiar life and is at the moment in post-production, with editors and visible results artists engaged on it from house.

After shifting from its initially deliberate air date on 12th April to an unspecified slot later in the 12 months, there had been some concern that the sequence would face additional delays.

Nevertheless, AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll confirmed yesterday that the sequence would positively be “set to go” by late 2020, in response to Deadline.

The Walking Dead: World Past stars a solid of up and coming actors together with Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Aliyah Royale, alongside Emmy-winning British star Julia Ormond (Gold Digger).

The authentic Walking Dead sequence will proceed alongside the brand new programme, however has confronted setbacks of its personal.

The season 10 finale needed to be postponed from its personal April premiere date, to permit further time for crew to arrange house working options.

Notably, it’s the first season to not star Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes, however sequence favourites Danai Gurira, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Ross Marquand all reprise their roles.

