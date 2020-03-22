The Walking Dead Spinoff Is Moving Its Premiere Date Already

The Walking Dead: World Past’s premiere date is being pushed again resulting from coronavirus fears. The collection was scheduled to debut on Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC. The plan was for the premiere to air instantly following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead, however that’s now not the case. The announcement got here through The Walking Dead’s official Twitter account. Nevertheless, there was no affirmation as to when the spinoff would premiere, solely that it could be moved to “later this 12 months.”