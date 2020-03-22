The Walking Dead Spinoff Is Moving Its Premiere Date Already

Depart a Remark
Amid the coronavirus pandemi, there have been a rising variety of TV reveals which have shutdown manufacturing, suspending filming quickly or, within the instances of many others, ending their seasons prematurely. Whereas AMC’s The Walking Dead continues to be airing each Sunday as beforehand scheduled, its highly-anticipated spinoff, The Walking Dead: World Past, is transferring its premiere date.
The Walking Dead: World Past’s premiere date is being pushed again resulting from coronavirus fears. The collection was scheduled to debut on Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC. The plan was for the premiere to air instantly following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead, however that’s now not the case. The announcement got here through The Walking Dead’s official Twitter account. Nevertheless, there was no affirmation as to when the spinoff would premiere, solely that it could be moved to “later this 12 months.”
World Past had already accomplished filming of its first season, so the coronavirus shutdowns didn’t have an effect on the collection the best way it did different TV productions in that sense. That stated, the spinoff was within the post-production part on its previous few episodes and the corporate (through Deadline) was amongst those who closed resulting from coronavirus fears. As of this writing, there isn’t a affirmation relating to when post-production may choose again up on the collection.
World Past is the second The Walking Dead spinoff to launch on AMC, becoming a member of Worry the Walking Dead within the shared zombie universe. Whereas the present’s title was revealed final November, the collection gained’t go on for a number of seasons like its predecessors. Moderately, World Past was introduced as being a two-season restricted occasion again in January, and every season will include ten episodes.
The spinoff is ready to comply with the following era of characters who grew up on the planet already conscious of the walkers, however who will enterprise outdoors from behind the partitions for the primary time. AMC’s Chief Content material Officer Scott M. Gimple revealed that dwelling a sheltered life is a part of what makes the present totally different from the earlier two collection. Nevertheless, followers ought to nonetheless anticipate extra The Walking Dead crossovers with World Past, simply not massive ones.
World Past isn’t the primary collection that has had its premiere date moved not too long ago. FX’s Fargo was additionally set to premiere in April, however the manufacturing halt prevented the season from being accomplished as scheduled. This information is along with reveals like NBC’s Superstore and New Amsterdam, in addition to CBS’ MacGyver, whichwrapped their seasons early due to the shutdown.
Whereas World Past has been delayed, followers can nonetheless catch new episodes of The Walking Dead once they air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. For extra on what to observe, you should definitely try our midseason schedule.
Add Comment