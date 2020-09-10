The Walking Dead to end after 11 seasons – but two new spin-offs are in the works

It’s official: The Walking Dead will come to an end in 2022 after 11 seasons.

AMC introduced immediately that the franchise’s flagship collection – which premiered in 2010 – will draw to a detailed following an epic 24-episode closing season.

The first 12 instalments will air subsequent yr, adopted by the closing 12 in 2022.

Nonetheless, as one door closes, one other opens – the cable community has additionally ordered two new Walking Dead spin-offs, one specializing in widespread characters Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) and a new anthology collection anticipated to delve into the backstories of acquainted characters.

This may depart 4 Walking Dead reveals on air, together with Worry the Walking Dead and the forthcoming The Walking Dead: World Past, whereas a collection of spin-off films that includes Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) are additionally in growth.

The Walking Dead will subsequent return to AMC in the US on 4th October to air the episode initially deliberate as its 10th season finale, delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Six bonus episodes, introduced in July, will now convey season 10 due to a detailed in early 2021.

Season 11 will then comply with in late 2021 and 2022.



Jace Downs/AMC



“It’s been 10 years ‘gone bye;’ what lies forward are two extra to come and tales and tales to inform past that,” stated Scott Gimple, Chief Content material Officer for the Walking Dead franchise. “What’s clear is that this present has been about the dwelling, made by a passionate solid, crew of author/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the imaginative and prescient put forth by Robert Kirkman in his sensible comedian — and supported by the finest followers in the world.

“We have now lots of thrilling story left to inform on TWD, after which, this end will probably be a starting of extra Walking Dead — model new tales and characters, acquainted faces and locations, new voices, and new mythologies. This will probably be a grand finale that can lead to new premieres. Evolution is upon us. The Walking Dead lives.”

Angela Kang, showrunner on The Walking Dead, added: “I look ahead to digging in with our sensible writers, producers, administrators, solid and crew to convey this epic closing chapter of Robert Kirkman’s story to life for our followers over the subsequent two years.

“The Walking Dead flagship collection has been my inventive house for a decade and so it’s bittersweet to convey it to an end, but I couldn’t be extra excited to be working with Scott Gimple and AMC to develop a new collection for Daryl and Carol. Working with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride has been a spotlight of my profession and I’m thrilled that we get to maintain telling tales collectively.”

The Walking Dead airs on FOX in the UK, with the channel but to affirm when it is going to air the present’s remaining episodes.

Try what else is on with our TV Information