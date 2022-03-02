The Walking Dead will combine game and TV show in a new Facebook experience

TWD: Last Mile will arrive this summer selling a new way to immerse yourself in the zombie universe.

Little by little we are approaching the end of The Walking Dead, the television adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comics that has caused so much talk in recent years and that has also been lavished on the video game industry. But while the moment arrives, new announcements continue to surround the franchise, this time with an exclusive game for Facebook Gaming y Facebook Watch to launch this summer.

The Walking Dead: Last Mile is billed as a game/TV show hybrid, and seeks to give fans a way to immerse themselves in the IP, “putting the new Last Mile story and its protagonists in the hands of gamers as the saga unfolds.” minute by minute, day by day, week by week.

Coming this summer exclusively to Facebook Gaming and Facebook Watch“We are excited to present this new experience that will take place in the universe of The Walking Dead, where the fans, as a community, will be able to play and influence this new world and its inhabitants“said Robert Kirkman, president of Skybound Entertainment and creator of the original The Walking Dead comics. “Last Mile, viewers will be able to replay a living, breathing world of The Walking Dead, working individually and collectively to influence the story through every step. We are extremely excited to collaborate with our partners at Genvid and Facebook to bring this pioneering vision to life,” he adds.

There are few details about this experience at the moment, beyond the desire of Genvid and Facebook, as well as the main sim developer Pipeworks Studios, to offer more information. The universe of The Walking Dead has served for several forays into the industry over the years, the most famous and acclaimed being the narrative adventures of The Walking Dead: A Telltale Game Series.

Más sobre: The Walking Dead: Last Mile, The Walking Dead y Facebook.