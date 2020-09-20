The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln reveals whether Rick Grimes movie spinoff is still happening

It was introduced earlier this month that The Walking Useless can be coming to an in depth on the finish of season 11, however with quite a few spin-offs within the works the franchise still appears to be like to have lots of legs.

And probably the most long-awaited spin-offs is a possible movie starring Andrew Lincoln’s character Rick Grimes, who departed the present in the course of its ninth collection.

Whereas there hasn’t been a lot information of any extra developments in latest months, Lincoln has reassured followers that the challenge is still on the playing cards, revealing in a latest interview with Collider that they’re “engaged on it”.

Explaining how he had not too long ago been stopped by a fan whereas he was out together with his son, Lincoln mentioned, “All I heard was, ‘Come again, Rick.’ It was so shifting.

“I rotated, and I simply went, ‘We’re engaged on it.’ In order that’s my reply to you, we’re engaged on it.”

Sequence creator Robert Kirkman had revealed in July that the pandemic had allowed the script for the movie challenge to be “cooked” to perfection.

Talking at Skybound Leisure’s Skybound Xpo panel, he mentioned. “There’s tons of stuff occurring behind the scenes… I don’t need anybody to suppose that we’re simply sort of ready round for this pandemic to finish.

“I might say that, if something, the pandemic is going to make lots of films higher. I feel the Rick Grimes movie chief amongst them, simply because we’re getting much more time to cook dinner this factor and ensure it’s good.”

When the cancellation was introduced, it was additionally revealed that two new spin-off collection had been ordered, one specializing in well-liked characters Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) along with a brand new anthology collection anticipated to delve into the backstories of acquainted characters.

These reveals be a part of current spin-off challenge Worry the Walking Useless and the forthcoming The Walking Useless: World Past, so it doesn’t appear to be followers of the franchise can have a scarcity of content material any time quickly.

In the meantime star Lauren Cohan not too long ago opened up in regards to the ending of the zombie apocalypse collection, revealing that she felt two methods in regards to the collection’ finish.

She mentioned, “I sort of obtained excited after we first introduced [it was ending], simply because followers and everyone who’s watched all this time and been a part of our invested household is.

“We’re so fortunate we’ve been going so lengthy and it’s so thrilling to say, ‘Okay, let’s all key in for this remaining season and watch it collectively’, and it makes me recognize it.”