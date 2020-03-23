The Walking Dead’s Craziest Moments From Danai Gurira’s Final Episode As Michonne

Michonne Discovering Rick’s Stuff

Simply when it appeared like her journey with Virgil was utterly ineffective, Michonne made a life-changing discovery by discovering a few of Rick’s belongings. It began along with his boots inside a storage closet, however there was extra ready contained in the bigass boat that had beforehand washed ashore, having apparently come from Bridgers(?) Shipyard in New Jersey. Michonne then discovered an previous iPhone that had Rick’s identify carved into it, together with a picture of her and Carl. Although she initially blamed Virgil for having one thing to do with it, he (in all probability) did not, and as an alternative impressed her to take the boat and go in search of him. That means we’ll virtually positively see her once more as soon as the Rick Grimes films really begin coming collectively.