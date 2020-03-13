The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Was Hilariously Pranked During Her Final Days On The Show

Depart a Remark
Earlier than The Walking Useless wraps up its Whisperer-heavy tenth season, the forged and crew will probably be saying goodbye to longtime star Danai Gurira, who’s heading off to completely different inventive pastures. The character is presently absent from the principle storyline, however followers know she’ll be returning earlier than an excessive amount of longer. Although it will not be for very lengthy, Michonne’s ultimate episodes will little question be massively memorable to viewers, in addition to to the actress herself. Although her reminiscence will most likely be influenced by the large prank the TWD crew pulled.
The Walking Useless forged and crew sustain with traditions when forged members shamble out the door. It does not sound like Michonne earned one of many well-known Loss of life Dinners that different former forged members acquired, however it was nonetheless a strong farewell for Danai Gurira, each in a genuinely emotional manner and in a totally ridiculous (and probably horrifying) manner, because of that prank. Here is how Gurira defined it to EW.
It was very emotional. I used to be actually blown again by how a lot love I obtained from everyone. . . . I am going again to my trailer after having this wonderful reception, and there have been about 50 zombies in my trailer! [Laughs.] They have been throughout — mendacity on my sofa, on my chair, within the bathe. They have been all over the place!
I want I would gotten that degree of care and silliness at any level after I’d left a job previously. Even only a single zombie laid out on a chair would have been good, though it admittedly by no means would have made a lot contextual sense, particularly for restaurant jobs.
The Walking Useless has lengthy been celebrated by followers for the bonkers pranks which were pulled behind the scenes. For years, a playful (and probably depressing) rivalry existed between Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln, though that clearly needed to finish every time Lincoln’s Rick exited the present so as to deliver the franchise to the silver display. (Although nothing has occurred on that entrance simply but.) It is superior that Gurira acquired to expertise an enormous dose of that prank love earlier than she bid everybody farewell. Now if solely former Punk’d host Ashton Kutcher would be part of The Walking Useless.
Though can all of us agree that The Walking Useless inventive group pulled off the most important prank of all by making viewers watch Negan and Alpha get soiled, after which by giving Jeffrey Dean Morgan that Whisperer masks for Negan. We have all been had!
For Danai Gurira’s ultimate stretch of filming The Walking Useless, she was at instances paired with the present’s latest (and nonetheless mysterious) forged member Kevin Carroll, with the Leftovers vet taking part in Virgil. He’s presumably supplying Michonne with weapons to take down the Whisperers, however that is assuming they even get again earlier than all of the protagonists’ our bodies are strewn from one finish of Alexandria to the opposite finish of Hilltop. Or, you already know, from one finish of Gurira’s trailer to the opposite.
For all of the enjoyable and video games which might be performed when the cameras aren’t rolling, Danai Gurira and showrunner Angela Kang needed to make it possible for Michonne acquired a Walking Useless exit that honored the character’s legacy whereas additionally sustaining her continued significance inside the present narrative. In keeping with Gurira:
You’re carrying your character’s soul at this level of the present. And Angela embraces that about these of us who’ve been on the present a very long time — the information and the nuance and understanding of every thing the character has gone by. And that simply made it much more particular that I acquired to be part of it that manner.
The Whisperers Battle has commenced, and now we have numerous questions on it, so verify these out and do not forget to tune into AMC on Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET to see when The Walking Useless will deliver Michonne again for a ultimate spherical of episodes.
