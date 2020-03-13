The Walking Dead’s Danai Gurira Was Hilariously Pranked During Her Final Days On The Show

The Walking Useless has lengthy been celebrated by followers for the bonkers pranks which were pulled behind the scenes. For years, a playful (and probably depressing) rivalry existed between Norman Reedus and Andrew Lincoln, though that clearly needed to finish every time Lincoln’s Rick exited the present so as to deliver the franchise to the silver display. (Although nothing has occurred on that entrance simply but.) It is superior that Gurira acquired to expertise an enormous dose of that prank love earlier than she bid everybody farewell. Now if solely former Punk’d host Ashton Kutcher would be part of The Walking Useless.